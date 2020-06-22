Dolphins DeVante Parker Pokes at Patriots Stephon Gilmore on Instagram

The New England Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore and Miami Dolphins DeVante Parker have been engaged in a low-level back-and-forth exchange on Instagram. On Saturday, it was Parker’s turn.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Gilmore-Parker Exchange

At the beginning of May, Gilmore posted the image below with the following caption: “Ignore him and go get the Ball 💯”

Whether Gilmore meant it as a dismiss to Parker, who is beginning to establish himself as an upper-echelon player in the league or not, it’s understandable the 27-year-old receiver took some level of offense to the post. It’s a little weird it took him more than a month to respond.

On Saturday, Parker posted the following image with this that sounded like a bit of a response to Gilmore’s post. The caption for Parker’s post is: ““Ignore him and attack the football”

The Rivalry Is Growing

Parker has been in the NFL since 2015. During his first two years in the league, Gilmore was playing for another of the Dolphins’ AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills. No matter where the two have met, Gilmore has almost always had the upper hand. The one major exception to that rule came during their Week 17 meeting during the 2019 season.

Parker exploded for one of the best performances of his career and by far the most impressive he’s had against a Gilmore-led team. Parker had eight receptions for 137 yards and helped to push the Fins past the Patriots 27-24 in Foxboro. The win cost the Patriots home-field advantage in last season’s playoffs.

Prior to that, Gilmore has held Parker in check. If you’re wondering about when the two men will compete against each other head-to-head again, look no further than Week 1 of the 2020 season. Provided the season gets underway without a major hitch, and both men are healthy, we already have a ready-made storyline for this season-opening divisional battle.

The heat between the Patriots and Dolphins should be picking up in general as former Patriots assistant Brian Flores is now the head coach in Miami, and the team lured away Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras, and Elandon Roberts in free agency.

Also Read: