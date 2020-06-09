Paulo Dybala Would Like to Play With Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been asked about a possible move to Barcelona and said it “would be very nice” to play alongside Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

The two stars have played together regularly for the Argentina national team, and Dybala told Matias Griez at CNN that he could be tempted to link up with Messi at club level too.

“The truth is that Barcelona is huge team worldwide and with Messi there even bigger. It would be very nice, but Juventus is also an incredible club, very big, full of history, where there are currently great players. There’s enough quality here to make two teams and the chance to play with Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo, who make the club even bigger.”

Dybala’s contract at Juventus expires in summer 2022. The Argentine stressed he was happy with the Serie A side but there’s no talk about a new contract yet.

“For now there is nothing, really. I have a year-and-a-half left on my contract, which is not much, and I understand that with all this that has happened it isn’t easy for the club, but other players have also renewed — so we are here waiting.

“Obviously I am a player of this club and I am happy to be here. People love me very much and I love the people very much. I have great appreciation for the club and the people who are here, I have a good relationship with my president and surely at some point they will come to chat — or maybe not, I don’t know.”

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici told DAZN in January that contract renewal negotiations had begun with Dybala and would continue later in the season.

Dybala ‘Would Swim’ to Barcelona

This is not the first time that Dybala has said he’d like to play for the Catalans giants. Back in 2015 when he was still at Palermo he made it clear just how eager he was to join the club in an interview with Radio Belgrano.

“Would I be open to a move to Barcelona? I would swim to Barcelona if they came knocking. I wouldn’t even have to change into my swimming gear. After all, I would only have to cross the Mediterranean Sea.”

As it turned out Dybala didn’t need to change into his swimming gear after all. Instead of Barcelona he headed to Juventus in June 2015 on a five-year-contract for €32 million.

What Next for Dybala?

Dybala has had a mixed time at Barcelona and has admitted in an interview with Sid Low in the Guardian that he “came close” to leaving last summer with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur interested.

The Argentine ended up staying in Turin and has gone on to score 13 times in 34 appearances in 2019-20 for Maurizio Sarri’s side before the season was suspended.

Dybala was one of several Juventus players to test positive for Covid-19 and admitted in an Instagram Live chat he is “still not quite at 100 percent.”

The forward is training with Juventus as they prepare to return to action. Sarri’s men restart their campaign on Friday with a Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan. The Bianconeri will then play their first league game 10 days later in Bologna.

