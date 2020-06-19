Versatile Eagles RB Sets Lofty Goal for ‘Offensive MVP’

The Eagles will likely employ a backfield-by-committee approach in 2020. But one running back plans to make the most of his limited snaps.

Boston Scott recently told NBC Sports Philadelphia that he wants to be the team’s Offensive MVP in 2020. That ranked at the top of his goals for the upcoming seasons, along with staying healthy and available for a full 16-game schedule.

“I want to be the Offensive MVP. I want to bring that to my team,” Scott told the Eagle Eye podcast. “Those are goals that I want to accomplish. I want to be in the league for 10 years. Those are goals that I set for myself. All the greats they set those goals and then they chop away at it day by day and they see what happens.”

The 25-year-old also indicated he would like his career to stretch over 10 years. So far Scott has two NFL seasons (and 13 games) under his belt, with 817 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.

“I want to stay healthy. I want to be available,” Scott told the Eagle Eye podcast. “That’s one of the biggest things. But I have goals for myself. I think it’s important as a player at this level to have that amount of confidence in yourself.”

Much more work to do. Battle for consistency https://t.co/UQAd1v5Ynq — Boston Scott (@BostonScott2) April 17, 2020

His coach was impressed with Scott’s performance down the stretch in 2019, one that helped the Eagles win their second NFC East crown in three years. He racked up 151 rushing yards/199 receiving yards and four scores over the last month of the season. Scott was the perfect “relief pitcher” for starter Miles Sanders.

“Boston Scott came on at the end of the season for us and performed well,” Doug Pederson said. “Boston came on last year and did a fabulous job for us in kind of a relief pitcher for Miles.”

Miles Sanders Shooting for NFL MVP Honors

Scott will be fighting for snaps from the Eagles’ brand new bellcow: Miles Sanders. Following a record-breaking rookie year, the rusher from Penn State has set his own goals for 2020 and they include winning NFL MVP honors.

The 23-year-old made the bold claim in early May when he posted a workout video and shouted “MVP Year!” into the camera. Sanders doubled down on the humble boast on Twitter saying: “My confidence is through the roof and I know what I can do for this team, I ain’t apologizing for saying that, just don’t be surprised when it happen!”

My confidence is through the roof and I know what I can do for this team, I ain’t apologizing for saying that, just don’t be surprised when it happen! — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) May 20, 2020

And why not? Sanders set franchise rookie marks for most rushing yards (818), yards from scrimmage (1,327), and all-purpose yards (1,641) in 2019. In addition, he became one of only three rookies in NFL history to rack up at least 1,300 scrimmage yards and 300 return yards in a season. His 5.8 yards per touch among running backs with at least 200 touches was tops among rookies as well.

Earlier this week, Pederson confirmed that Sanders will be his starting running back but he left the door open for spreading those snaps around. The Eagles still may bring another veteran in for added depth.

“Miles is our No. 1,” Pederson told SportsRadio 94WIP. “He’s the guy we drafted last year, and he had a tremendous rookie season. He’s ready to carry the load but I think you’ve got to have a second or a third guy there to help him.”

