Minnesota Writer Thinks Vikings May Pursue Trade for Eagles QB

It’s quiet out there as teams prepare to begin training camp on July 28. Perhaps a little too quiet.

The conspiracy theorists are working overtime on free-agent fits and crazy trade scenarios. This one may take the cake, with all the icing on top. Chris Schad of Zone Coverage — a blog and podcast dedicated to covering Minnesota sports — has proposed the idea of the Vikings trading for Carson Wentz in 2022. He cited a decrease in performance, plus his extended injury history, as reasons for the move. (It’s not true: Wentz enjoyed one of his best statistical seasons and set numerous records in 2019 while throwing to a bunch of practice-squad players).

Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins recently signed a ridiculous $66 million contract extension and he’s under Vikings team control through 2022. He’s the face of the franchise who is coming off his first playoff win in 2019. Why would Minnesota even consider trading him? Schad points out that Cousins’ cap hit balloons to $44 million in 2022, an absurd number that may cause the Vikings to either restructure his contract or look at moving him.

Enter Wentz. The Eagles starting quarterback has a potential out in 2022 on the $128 million he inked in 2019. His dead cap hit would be $24.5 million, per Spotrac. Remember, Wentz grew up cheering for the Vikings in his native North Dakota as they were the closest NFL franchise. Many in his home town are conflicted about whom to support when the Eagles and Vikings clash.

Highest-paid QBs in #NFL (per average annual salary) Russell Wilson ($35 million)

Ben Roethlisberger ($34 million)

Aaron Rodgers ($33.5 million)

Jared Goff ($33.5 million)

Kirk Cousins ($33 million)

Carson Wentz ($32 million)

Dak Prescott ($31.4 million)#Cowboys — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 22, 2020

Let’s be clear: this trade isn’t happening. The Eagles are fully committed to Wentz for the foreseeable future and made that known with the contract they handed him. They also invested in a plethora of shiny new receivers this offseason. Still, it’s interesting to read the rumors from around the country. Here is some of what Schad wrote:

Instead of just trying to accommodate Wentz in the draft (outside of drafting wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round), the Eagles may have tipped their hand by selecting Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round. If the Eagles had drafted a quarterback later, nobody would blink at this, but for them to take one this early in the draft may have been a warning sign. An extended injury history and a decrease in performance could make Wentz available, and with an opt-out in 2022 that would save Philadelphia $22 million with a post-June 1 designation on a trade or release, the Eagles could turn to Hurts if his development goes well.

From @TheHomerHorn –> Why Carson Wentz Will Be the Minnesota #Vikings Quarterback…in 2022 https://t.co/gWhMRlK7C0 — Zone Coverage (@ZoneCoverageMN) June 25, 2020

Wentz Enters 2020 NFL MVP Conversation

Adam Rank of NFL.com recently wrote a “State of the Franchise” column on the Philadelphia Eagles and showered the team with love. He called Carson Wentz the “most underappreciated quarterback not named Russell Wilson” and declared him a bona fide NFL MVP candidate in 2020.

Rank used his amazing 2019 season — for example, Wentz became the first quarterback in NFL history with 20-plus touchdown passes and seven-or-fewer interceptions in three consecutive seasons — to back up his valid argument. Here’s what he wrote:

The Eagles were two games under .500 in the first week of December last season. No room for error. No receivers to speak of. Wentz took over. During Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak to close out the regular season, the quarterback completed 67.6 percent of his passes with a 7:0 TD-to-INT ratio and a 100.8 passer rating. Again, it’s absurd anyone has to defend Wentz’s resume. In the coming season, I expect him to not only be the team’s MVP, but also be in consideration for league MVP. Of course, grouping Wentz with Wilson again … Neither QB is likely to get any votes if Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers plays a full season, because that’s what MVP voters are all about.

The article is a great read if you have time. Rank refers to Doug Pederson as the best head coach not named Bill Belichick while hyping up second-year running back Miles Sanders. His conclusion is that the Eagles should compete for a Super Bowl championship in 2020.

State of the Franchise: Super Bowl or bust for Carson Wentz's Eagles? (via @adamrank)https://t.co/To28su7sXk pic.twitter.com/x4jzdNJz0s — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 25, 2020

