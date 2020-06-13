Eagles Pro Bowl Offensive Linemen Post Epic Workout Videos

If a picture tells a thousand words, a pair of Pro Bowl offensive linemen in Philadelphia are the new Mona Lisa.

Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson have been working out individually while in quarantine. They have been sharing the results slowly on social media and opposing defensive ends better watch out. Brooks recently posted a video where he is practicing Muay Thai, or Thai boxing.

Brooks, listed at 335 pounds, has a legitimate six-pack and two lethal clubs for feet. The Pro Bowl right guard looks mean, jacked and ready to bully anyone (looking at you, Jadeveon Clowney) that gets in his quarterback’s way. He captioned the picture with: “Adapt what is useful, reject what’s is useless, and add what is specifically your own.”

Meanwhile, Johnson has been working out at his home gym in Oklahoma. Dubbed the “Bro Barn,” the Pro Bowl right tackle recently shared a post where he is seen mimicking rookie Chase Young’s infamous video. Johnson, listed at 317 pounds, jumps 54 inches in two and a half steps. He has also been hitting the weights hard all spring as evidenced by one specific workout video with former Eagles player Brian Baldinger.

Redskins rookie Chase Young 😳@PFF “NFC East offensive lineman officially been put on notice"@LaneJohnson65 saw it 👀

Hold my beer 54” in 2.5 steps 🔥🔥 Lean Lane says this is the strongest he has ever felt 💪🏻

Crushing workouts with @gwrCA #Eagles pic.twitter.com/kurjtnbQEF — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 12, 2020

Last July, Johnson sat down with NBC10’s John Clark to discuss his training methods and what makes him tick. One of his stated desires was to qualify for the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame at the end of his storied career.

“I’d like to be in the Eagles Hall of Fame,” Johnson said. “I just want to be known as a true blue Philadelphia Eagle. I don’t wanna play anywhere else. When I look back, I can say I played in one of the toughest and most beloved places in sports. And I love it.”

🔥🔥 @LaneJohnson65 “I’d like to be in the Eagles Hall of Fame. I just want to be known as a true blue Philadelphia Eagle. I don’t wanna play anywhere else. When I look back, I can say I played in one of the toughest and most beloved places in sports. And I love it”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/I2Tvk8HmmI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 24, 2019

Eagles Own Best Offensive Line in Football

Pro Football Focus named the Eagles’ offensive line as the best in football for the 2019 season.

The analytics-driven website ranked Brooks the top overall lineman in the NFL and awarded him a 92.9 overall grade. Brooks was beaten for only one sack last year after coming back from a debilitating torn Achilles tendon injury. The entire Eagles’ offensive line was dominant, per Pro Football Focus. The Baltimore Ravens finished second.

Johnson received a 92.6 run-blocking grade, the best mark of any lineman at any position. Jason Kelce was rated the best center in the NFL while playing every single offensive snap. Isaac Seumalo received a 70.0 grade and didn’t allow a single sack in his final eight games.

Jason Peters was praised for his “high-end play” despite missing three games due to injury. Remember, the Eagles are still considering bringing the 38-year-old left tackle back. Here is what Pro Football Focus wrote about Peters:

At left tackle, Jason Peters somehow maintained his high-end play despite now being 38 years old. Peters’ play remains consistently strong, but the biggest issue he has is injuries starting to take their toll. He has missed time in each of the past three seasons and was out for three games this year. If Peters was able to stay healthy for the entirety of the season he would still be one of the very best tackles in football, regardless of his age, but even knowing he will likely miss some time he is a big part of this unit’s success.

The Eagles have maintained that Andre Dillard is the future at left tackle, that they are comfortable handing the starting job over to him. Still, the team has never completely shut the door on a reunion with Peters.

