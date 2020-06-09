Atlanta Falcons RB Todd Gurley Finally Passes Physical: Report

The lingering question of whether or not Atlanta Falcons newly acquired running back Todd Gurley will pass his physical is finally over. Now, Falcons fans, teammates, and coaches can sleep at night.

Gurley flew to Atlanta on Monday, two months after the Falcons signed him, and passed his physical exam, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported.

After having an agreement with Atlanta for nearly two months, Todd Gurley finally was able to fly to Atlanta, where he took and passed his Falcons physical Monday, per source. With his physical behind him, Gurley now can focus on his preparation for a bounce-back season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2020

The Falcons signed Gurley a day after he was released from the Rams to a one-year $5, million contract deal back in March. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gurley was unable to take his physical at the time.

Falcons GM Was Already Confident in Gurley Passing Exam

While many were skeptical about Todd Gurley passing his physical exam, Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told the local media back in April that he had no worries.

“On the contract as far as the confidence level in passing the physical, I feel good about that,” Dimitroff said. “Of course, we have to be particular about it. We look at it very closely, and I feel good about that.

“As far as him contributing to our team if and when — which I’m going to say ‘when’ he passes our physical — I think he’s going to do a very good job contributing to this offense. Thinking about all the skills that he brings to the table for us, not only as a runner but as a guy that can catch ball, again we are very encouraged by what we think he can add to us.”

Gurley’s Workload Will Be Managed

Hopefully, Gurley passing his exam gave Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter some clarity after questioning Gurley’s health just two weeks ago.

Koetter said the Falcons will monitor Gurley’s knee throughout camp and the upcoming season by putting him on a touch count.

While the number is still unclear, it could be between 15-20 touches a game based off of Gurley’s 2019 usage with the Rams.

Of course, if he performs above expectations and feels 100%, then he will be used more.

Matt Ryan Was Really Impressed After Working Out With Gurley

Matt Ryan flew out to California last week to get some work in with his new running back and he really liked what he saw.

“I’ve gotten to work with Todd and he’s awesome,” Ryan told ESPN’s, Vaughn McClure. “Really, really good guy. A hard worker. He’s super-smart. The stuff I was telling him one day, the next day he had it done. I was really impressed with his ability to retain information. You don’t have to tell him twice. He’s on it.”

Gurley is joining a loaded offense with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst, and of course, Matty Ice.

Gurley moving in on the offense will give Ryan some options, something they didn’t have last season. Ryan can use Gurley as another passing target or take advantage of Gurley’s company in the backfield as a dominating rusher.

