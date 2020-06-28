Former Steelers LB Donates Humongous Sum to Alma Mater

These are exciting times for students and administrators alike at Wilson High School in Florence, S.C.

According to SCNow.com, former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons has donated more than $500,000 to the school, with the money to be used to renovate on-campus athletic facilities.

Timmons graduated from Wilson High School in 2004 before moving on to become a star linebacker at Florida State, playing three seasons for the Seminoles.

In 2007 he was the first-round draft pick of the Steelers (#15 overall)—the very first pick of the Mike Tomlin era, in fact—and he went on to play for ten years in Pittsburgh, winning a Super Bowl with the team in his second season.

Money Earmarked for Football Stadium

Per SCNow.com, most of Timmons’ donation will go towards the renovation of Tiger Stadium—that is, the high school’s football stadium. The school plans to add seats on the home side of the field that will accommodate up to 5,000 spectators. Tiger Stadium will also get new signage at its entrance, and there are plans to resurface and expand the track. Construction is scheduled to get underway in September.

The renovations come in the wake of another mission-critical upgrade—the completion of a new weight room, where the equipment features Wilson Purple & Gold.

“All of these upgraded facilities around the school and athletic complex give students a renewed pride in their school,” Timmons said in a news release. “I’m glad to play a part in that.”

Wilson’s principal, Eric Robinson, is glad that Timmons is willing and able to help, too.

“I am very appreciative of Mr. Timmons’ contribution,” Robinson said in the aforementioned news release. “This just goes to show that he remembers where he came from and that he will always be a Tiger. I am excited to see what everything looks like when it is done. Our students and our alumni deserve the best. I think this will motivate them to be even better on the field.”

Lawrence Timmons’ Illustrious Career with the Steelers

Lawrence Timmons played linebacker for the Steelers between 2007 and 2016, starting 16 games in all but one of his ten seasons with the team. He went on to play for the Miami Dolphins for one season before he retired from the NFL.

While he was in Pittsburgh, Timmons was in on 983 tackles, including 679 solo tackles and 66 tackles for loss. He also intercepted 12 passes and forced 13 fumbles during the course of his Steelers career. He had arguably his best season in 2014, when he was named a Pro Bowler and earned second-team All Pro honors.

Most notably, perhaps, Timmons won Super Bowl XLIII with Pittsburgh in February 2009, contributing five solo tackles that evening.

Super Bowl XLIII, a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, was recently rebroadcast on NBCSN, featuring new interviews with wide receiver Santonio Holmes that caused the former Steelers wideout to literally cry tears of joy.

