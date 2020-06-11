‘I Was Wrong’: NFL Analyst Admits Fault in Daniel Jones Evaluation

It may seem far-fetched at the moment, but the Giants‘ use of the sixth-overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft to acquire quarterback Daniel Jones was met with its fair share of retractors. Maybe this clip of New York Native Joe Budden dropping to the floor in complete and utter disgust will help jog your memory.

However, fast-forward a little over a year, and the perception of Jones has begun to slowly shift. A rookie campaign in which Jones led all first-year signal-callers in passing touchdowns, plus a final seven-game stretch to close out the year in which he compiled 18 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions, will certainly help that.

Yet, while the Giants strongly believe they’ve found themselves the quarterback of their future, evaluators continue to be somewhat bullish on their preemptive hot takes of Jones prior to the draft. NBC Sports’ Chris Simms is making sure he doesn’t die on that hill.

Simms: Daniel Jones ‘Crapped on Me Repeatedly’ in 2019

Simms, currently in the midst of revealing his yearly top-40 NFL quarterbacks list for Pro Football Talk, shocked some with his placement of Jones at No. 22 on his countdown this week. While Simms had been a notable doubter of Jones’ abilities entering the league, he took time during Wednesday’s reveal to accept fault in his evaluation of the quarterback.

“Yes, I crapped on him during the draft process and he crapped on me repeatedly during the 2019 season and said, ‘you’re wrong, Chris Simms.’ And I am. I was wrong. I misevaluated him in the draft,” Simms said during Pro Football Talk Live.

“Listen, I’m not going to lie. I fell into a trap that I told myself I wouldn’t fall into before,” Simms said. “…A little bit like Dak Prescott where I put some of the struggles of the team and the offense and Daniel Jones maybe not being the sexiest guy to watch at times. I put all of those problems on him and that wasn’t fair coming out of Duke.”

“What we saw last year was a guy that was thrown into the lineup and from Day One — The running game’s not great, Saquon Barkley is not 100 percent, we don’t have a ton of talent at receiver — but Daniel, we’d like you to carry the offense. He had some really bright moments last year.”

Simms Peggs Jones Giants’ 2019 MVP

Simms has been singing Jones’ praises on a regular basis in recent months, going as far as to anoint the Giants quarterback New York’s team MVP for the 2019 season.

“I was blown away by Daniel Jones,” Simms stated about Jones to NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt. “It was good to see (coach) Joe Judge start talking about him (earlier this offseason) and saying ‘everybody’s gotta compete for a job’. But, no, no: Daniel Jones doesn’t have to compete against anyone on that team or on that roster. Anyone who is on that roster, I can just tell you: He’s better than them. Daniel Jones, he was the MVP of the Giants last year, to me. It’s not even close.”