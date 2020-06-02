Gregg Popovich Lambasts President Donald Trump: ‘A Deranged Idiot’

One of the NBA‘s most outspoken coaches didn’t hold back when interviewed about United States of America President Donald Trump.

Speaking to The Nation’s Dave Zirin on Sunday, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talked about protests over the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd and life during COVID-19, but his direct comments about the 45th President of the United States are what stood out the most.

“He’s not just divisive. He’s a destroyer. To be in his presence makes you die. He will eat you alive for his own purposes. I’m appalled that we have a leader who can’t say ‘black lives matter.’ That’s why he hides in the White House basement. He is a coward. He creates a situation and runs away like a grade-schooler. Actually, I think it’s best to ignore him. There is nothing he can do to make this better because of who he is: a deranged idiot.”

This is not the first time the 5-time NBA Champion head coach has spoke out against Pres. Trump, with previous words in 2017 and 2019 calling him “cowardly” and coming just a day after his inauguration.

Further Comments on Trump

Popovich’s comment came as a conclusion to a verbose series of quotes, criticizing the President for not showing support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement and stating that the United States is in need of a new leader.

“It’s unbelievable. If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 percent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people. But he doesn’t care about bringing people together. Even now. That’s how deranged he is. It’s all about him. It’s all about what benefits him personally. It’s never about the greater good. And that’s all he’s ever been.” “It’s so clear what needs to be done. We need a president to come out and say simply that ‘black lives matter.’ Just say those three words. But he won’t and he can’t. He can’t because it’s more important to him to mollify the small group of followers who validate his insanity. But it’s more than just Trump. The system has to change. I’ll do whatever I can do to help, because that’s what leaders do. But he can’t do anything to put us on a positive path, because he’s not a leader.”

Popovich on Protesting

The Spurs HC continued to give voice to his opinions on protests happening around the country, encouraging that people stick to non-violent protests as the way to voice their anger.

“They are very necessary, but they need to be organized better. It’s frustrating. When Dr. King did a protest, you knew when to show, when to come back the next day. But if you’re just organizing protests and everyone is coming and going in every direction, it doesn’t work that way. If it was nonviolent, they knew to be nonviolent, but this is muddled. More leadership would be very welcome so these incredible mass demonstrations can’t be used by people for other means. We can limit the bad, but only if things are organized better.”

Various cities across the country have seen protests of all kinds, including ones that have been veering into violence as national unrest continues.

