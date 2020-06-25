Fans Demand Jay Cutler Reality Show After Hilarious Viral Chicken Video

Fans were divided about his play on the field, but even his staunchest critics have to agree: Jay Cutler is way more entertaining now that he has retired from football.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback became a reality show sensation in 2018 on his soon-to-be ex-wife Kristin Cavallari’s show Very Cavallari. The show ended earlier this year shortly after it was announced the two were divorcing, but that hasn’t stopped Jay from being Jay — and now that he’s running his own Instagram account, Cutler is sharing some major gems with his followers.

It’s been said Cavallari used to run his Instagram, and after the two parted ways, Cutler began posting on his own account for the first time. Whatever the case, Cutler’s recent posts have been nothing short of hilarious, with his latest going viral.

Jay Cutler = Instagram Gold

In his first-ever Instagram story, Cutler shared an amusing anecdote about a mystery that has been occurring on his property: something or someone has been killing his chickens. He suspected it could be his cat, Thelma, but he could not be certain. He relayed the details to his followers in rib-tickling fashion:

“OK, here’s the deal. First story — [it’s a] big one,” Cutler began. “We’ve got a chicken serial killer on the loose. We’ve lost quite a few. Tonight we’re gonna set up a trail camera, see if it’s a coyote, bobcat, I don’t know, raccoon? Could be anything, not sure,” Cutler continued. “These ladies are a little edgy right now,” Cutler said, nudging in the direction of his chickens.

“There is one other possibility,” Cutler said, before turning the camera on his cat, Thelma. “Could be an inside job. Thelma over there, while she looks nice and sweet, is a savage with loose morals,” he said, before calling the cat, telling her: “I hope you don’t show up on camera tonight.”

Jay Cutler is now using his Instagram Stories, and this has the makings of an epic true crime series…🐔 (🎥: Jay Cutler on IG) pic.twitter.com/bEqzRL1Ho9 — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) June 24, 2020

The clip was less than 60 seconds long, but it perfectly showcased why so many people felt he stole the show on Very Cavalleri. His comedic timing and word choice are grade A, and the ridiculousness of the video’s content left fans missing Reality Show Jay.

Thus, fans have began to call for Cutler to get his own reality show after enjoying clips like this.

Twitter Wants a Jay Cutler Reality Show, Stat

After the Mystery of the Chicken Killer video went viral, myriad people started calling for Smokin’ Jay to get his own reality show on E! now that Very Cavallari has been cancelled. Fans and analysts alike are absolutely here for it:

Again, networks. Who is giving Jay Cutler his reality TV show? https://t.co/Em4MPYzU02 — Adam Rank (@adamrank) June 24, 2020

Producers at E! watching Jay Cutler hunt a chicken serial killer on his IG stories pic.twitter.com/l6hwsjDYLv — Lauren Comitor (@laurencomitor) June 24, 2020

Would I watch an entire show of Jay Cutler narrating his farm animals’ antics? YES pic.twitter.com/jVUiwSUwmd — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) June 25, 2020

We’re 1 step closer to a Jay Cutler TV show https://t.co/WMRNR21xY2 — Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio) June 24, 2020

Jay Cutler needs his own show. https://t.co/ZJe2ehXJvU — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) June 25, 2020

Some woke up this morning with Cutler’s Instagram story still on their minds.

Did anyone find out who killed Jay Cutler’s chicken? been waiting all morning for the answer… — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 25, 2020

Cutler did post an update early Thursday, saying he might “have an owl problem,” but he also noted he cannot be certain owls are the culprits.

Cutler also added another update to his story later, saying there was very little activity on the camera he set up, noting a storm may have deterred the “intelligent predator” that’s stalking and killing his chickens. One new wrinkle? Cutler now thinks Thelma the Cat, loose morals and all, can be taken off the list of potential predators.

