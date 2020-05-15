Falcons 7x Pro Bowler Highest-Ranked Receiver on All-Decade Team

Pro Football Focus announced its All-Decade 101 Team and had Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver Julio Jones at No. 8. He is the only wideout that broke in the league that broke into the top 10.

He even surpasses Antonio Brown at No. 13 and Deandre Hopkins who is at No. 30. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan made the list at No. 32 and All-Pro center Alex Mack lands at No. 44.

Antonio Brown Says He’s the Best in the Game?

Antonio Brown on the list has to make you laugh. His career is over, yet he had the audacity to publically say, “I’m the best receiver in the game…tell Julio Jones to look up the stats. I got more touchdowns than Julio Jones had in the past five years. And I took a year off.” B/R Gridiron tweeted that beautiful excerpt.

However, the two compare quite nicely when it comes to stats. Brown has played in a total of 131 games while Jones has played a few lower at 126. Brown has recorded more receptions, while Jones has more receiving yards. And obviously, one has a home in the NFL and one doesn’t.

That’s when you have to stop and realize, being the absolute best in the league goes beyond just stats. Julio has gained respect for his pure talent—from his teammates, opposing players, coaches, and the fan base.

“Calvinisk”

In a recent interview, Heavy.com asked former Falcons fullback, Mike Cox about his time with Jones, and without hesitation, he compared him to playing with Johnson.

“Coming in, Julio’s rookie year was my first year there, Cox said. You can just tell he was just an athletic specimen, which I have only seen that once before. I came in with Calvin Johnson in college at Georgia Tech. We’re the same year and everything. He kind of had that “Calvinesk”. When he walked into a room everybody took notice. The things that he did in practice were kind of spectacular. People would see that and think he’s unbelievable. He would just do the same stuff in the games. I think I called him, he was very “Calvinesk.”

That’s a huge compliment.

Jones Set New Benchmarks

During Julio Jones’ nine seasons in the league, Calvin Johnson has been regarded as the most talented and physically gifted receivers in the NFL. Now Jones is viewed that way.

Last season, the Falcons ended with a 7-9 record, but that didn’t stop Jones from continuing to carry the team break personal records that made him even a more notable player.

Jones did what a lot of people thought he wouldn’t do by the end of last season—he broke Jerry Rice’s record in receiving yards in a single season. Jones set a new benchmark having 12,000 receiving yards in fewer than 17 games. He recorded 99 catches for 1,394 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season. Jones ranks 35th all-time with 797 receptions and 25th in league history with 12,125 receiving yards.

At the rate Jones is going, he has the ability to set more benchmarks above Johnson and many other top receivers in the league.

