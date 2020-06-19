Lakers: Anthony Davis Gets Eye-Opening Critique from Kendrick Perkins

Anthony Davis has played inspired basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

Davis has averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game for the Los Angeles and I’m hoping to help LA win a ring this season.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Metta World Peace told me that he’s a fan of Davis.

“Me playing in the NBA, I knew about Anthony Davis, but I didn’t know that he was THAT good,” World Peace told me.

“I mean you see he’s an All-Star at the All-Star Game you Anthony Davis, there go Anthony Davis. But when you actually watch him play, him being a Laker and watching in all those Lakers games with that style of play, I didn’t know he was like, that great. He’s entering greatness right now, he’s a Hall of Famer definitely but I think he has to get past Dwight because Dwight has had the better career with his 4 Defensive Player of the Year trophies which is crazy. But I think he has some work to do but he’s a great player.”

Later in the conversation, World Peace compared Davis to his former Lakers teammate, Pau Gasol. “They can both shoot, they both had moves,” he said.

“Pau was a little more fluid. But Anthony’s fluid too. And they’re both really good. I’m sure that someone would argue that Anthony is better but they both were really good.”

That’s high praise.

Kendrick Perkins also appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast this week. He disagrees with World Peace’s assessment comparison. “I love Metta World Peace, that’s my guy but there’s no comparison to Anthony Davis,” Perkins told Scoop B Radio.

“He’s a guy that we’ve never seen before. He’s one of one. He’s a generational talent. In my opinion, the closest guy that I’ve seen to Anthony Davis was Kevin Garnett when you look at the whole body of work that they both can do; their handles, their passing ability, their shot blocking, the way they defend they can switch from 1 through 5, they rebound at a high level. It’s no limitations on their game really. Offensively they both can shoot the 3. They both had post moves. KG had post moves. AD has post moves. KG could push the rock. AD could push the rock. But, AD is one of one man. He’s a generational talent.”

Perkins also believes that Davis will find his way to the Naismith Hall of Fame one day. “Yes,” he said.

“He’s on the verge. The sky’s the limit. AD is only 27 years old and is only going to get better from here. He’s just starting to hit his prime, and that’s the scary part about it. How can he NOT be in the Hall of Fame with the numbers that he’s going to put up and the things that he’s going to do, and I think the sky’s the limit for him.”