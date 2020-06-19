Kendrick Perkins Reveals Why Toronto Raptors Can’t Be Counted out [VIDEO]

The Toronto Raptors are the NBA’s reigning champs after beating the Golden State Warriors in last year’s NBA Finals.

In spite of losing their star player, Kawhi Leonard in free agency to the Los Angeles Clippers last summer, the Raptors are sitting mightily in second place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.

Guided by head coach, Nick Nurse the Raptors hold a 46-18 record beyond the stellar play of All-Stars Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry.

But their supporting cast is just as vital: Norman Powell, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol are anchors on that team.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, ESPN analyst, Kendrick Perkins joined me and shared why the Raptors are still a viable team.

Check out my notes below:

Kendrick Perkins on who the greatest Toronto Raptor is:

“I look at Toronto and I think Kyle Lowry is the greatest player in Toronto history. He IS Mr. Toronto in my eyes. Is he the best player to ever put on a jersey for Toronto? No. One would argue Vince Carter. One would argue Tracy McGrady, one would argue Kawhi Leonard… but is he the greatest? I think so. He represents their culture, he represents their organization, he took them to a championship level; you know 5-Time All-Star, all the above so it’s just a difference between the two in my opinion.”

Kendrick Perkins on putting more stock in the Toronto Raptors:

“I’ve been on the Raptors even when Kawhi left. I said that they were a deep ball club and well coached by Nick Nurse. Siakam is a superstar in the making, he’s starting to come along extremely well, [Fred] VanFleet – I love the way Coach Nick Nurse mixed it up. He wants that small combination with him and Kyle Lowry and then you add the mixture with Serge Ibaka, Gasol and then you got Norman Powell, who is possibly before he got hurt, he was in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year. And so, they’re extremely deep. Their player development is really well, they’re front office drafting is extremely well, so I have nothing but praise for the Toronto Raptors and you can’t count them out. That’s a team that’s battle tested, they been through the war, they stepped up at the highest level, so I don’t know why everybody counts them out, but I sure in the hell don’t.”