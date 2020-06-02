Lions Quarterback Shares Inspiring Tweet in Wake of Protests

Like the rest of us, Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough has seen the worst in humanity over the past few weekends, but now, he wants to be a part of the needed change in the country.

Blough, in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota and also in the aftermath of seeing the demonstrations that have swept the country, admits that he wants to start the process of healing by listening and understanding.

I will never be able to understand. I want to listen and learn. If you’re reading this, I love you. I will fight for you. — David Blough (@david_blough10) June 1, 2020

As Blough also said, he’s prepared to fight for the rights of the oppressed and also shared that he has love for anyone and everyone who reads what he has to say.

Blough’s comments are open, honest and just the type of thing that needs to be seen in America at this point in time in order to get over the hump of the issues that are faced as a society. Credit to him for stating his desire to listen and help in the change that can hopefully come.

Tyrell Crosby’s Powerful Statement About Protests

Blough hasn’t been the only player from Detroit making powerful statements regarding everything playing out. Offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby, who has been vocal about the need for change and the power of protest on social media, was frustrated by the direction the events took when many turned violent overnight. While Crosby strongly believes the peaceful protests and demonstrations are needed, he took to Twitter to admonish those who are needlessly destroying property and hijacking such events to do senseless damage, saying it does more harm than good to the overall message.

To the punks who try to hijack these powerful and needed protests and make them about destruction. I hope you understand that does more harm then good towards the black community. — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) June 1, 2020

Protests across the nation over the weekend turned violent as the sun went down all over the country, but a few communities in the state which Crosby works were hit particularly hard. Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan had rough Saturday nights with multiple fires set, windows broken and businesses looted and vandalized. Things seem to have calmed in both places overall, but plenty of damage has been done.

Crosby also shared a great take in a thread he posted on Twitter, capturing perfectly the feelings many African Americans have with regards to police interactions.

I’m not afraid becuase of the infraction I committed. I am human and make mistakes but I’m also responsible and don’t act like I’m speed racer down the road. So when I’m pulled over I’m honest about my wrongdoing because I know what I did wasn’t that bad. Still I’m afraid. — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) May 29, 2020

So, with seeing all those types of news stories consistently while growing up, It becomes TERRIFYING to be pulled over. Not having a clue if the person pulling you over is like the vast majority of officers who truly are heroes & good people or if its the small % who are vile. — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) May 29, 2020

Obviously, Crosby’s message is simple. Things have to change in a big way, but mixing additional violence with that message to achieve the goal is hardly the answer.

The violence following peaceful demonstrations clearly doesn’t sit well with Crosby, who aptly described the perpetrators of such acts as punks while remaining thoughtful on the entire matter. Folks should heed Crosby’s powerful words, because they are right on the money in this situation.

David Blough in the NFL

Following college, Blough was brought into the league by the Browns after the 2018 NFL Draft. He was an undrafted free agent signing of the team and competed during the preseason and training camp to be on the roster. Prior to final cuts, he was traded to the Lions in exchange for a seventh round draft pick. In Detroit, Blough was the third string quarterback behind Jeff Driskel and Matthew Stafford, and probably never dreamed he’d get his shot at the NFL this quickly. When injury arose to both players ahead of him, it happened.

During the preseason with the Browns, Blough threw for 271 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Cleveland. His best game statistically came against the Lions ironically enough, when he threw for 115 yards on 11-17 passing. He did throw both of his picks in that game.

Since getting his big break last season, Blough played decently for the Lions, throwing for 984 yards, 4 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He wasn’t able to get the Lions over the top and win a game, but he was also a third string rookie quarterback thrown into the fire that was never expected to see the field so fast.

Blough will now take time to develop with the Lions after getting his feet wet in the league, and the Lions should be just as happy to have him given what kind of personality he brings to the locker room.

READ NEXT: Getting to Know Lions Quarterback David Blough