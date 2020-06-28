LOOK: UFC Reveals First Picture of Fight Island

UFC president Dana White revealed the first picture of the “Octagon on the beach” fighters will climb into all next month when the world’s top MMA promotional company heads to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for four massive fight cards.
You can see the first image of UFC’s Fight Island setup below.
Dana White shared the first image of an Octagon being set up on the beach of Fight Island.
(via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/dGXPAQOnx3
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 27, 2020
White posted the image along with the caption, “Fight Island baby!!!” as one of his Instagram stories on Saturday.
The image was captured by ESPN and posted to Twitter.
Upcoming Fight Island Cards Include UFC 251
The first card to take place on Fight Island will be UFC 251 on July 11. That massive pay-per-view card features UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman taking on Gilberto Burns in the main event as well as two other title fights.
The next card is UFC Fight Night on July 15, and it features rising featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige in an important divisional matchup.
The third Fight Island card is UFC Fight Night on July 18. That card is headlined by a flyweight title rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.
Finally, UFC Fight Night on July 25 will round out the Fight Island schedule for July. That card features former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till.
The full cards are listed below.
UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns on July 11
Main Card
Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns – Main Event, Welterweight Title Bout
Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway – Featherweight Title Bout, Co-Main Event
Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo – Bantamweight Title Bout
Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas
Amanda Ribas vs Paige VanZant
Prelims
Volkan Oezdemir vs Jiri Prochazka
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Muslim Salikhov
Makwan Amirkhani vs Dan Henry
Leonardo Santos vs Roman Bogatov
Early Prelims
Marcin Tybura vs Alexander Romanov
Raulian Paiva vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Karol Rosa vs Vanessa Melo
Martin Day vs Davey Grant
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige on July 15
Main Card
Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige – Main Event
Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz – Co-Main Event
Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
Prelims
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos
Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
TBD vs. TBD
UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 on July 18
Main Card
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – Main Event, Flyweight Title Bout
Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
Prelims
Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Fight Night: Whitaker vs. Till on July 25
Main Card
Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till – Main Event
Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira – Co-Main Event
Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
Prelims
Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa
Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
TBD vs. TBD
Fighters Won’t Fight on Beach But Inside Arena
UFC Fight Island will be similar to the location the company has been using at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
According to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, the first picture of Fight Island that White shared on Saturday wasn’t the cage the fighters will actually climb inside on fight nights.
Instead, the image of the Octagon on the beach is the training cage the fighters will use as they make their fight preparations.
Still, Fight Island is a real thing and the image White shared is exactly what he promised when he first announced his plans to create Fight Island a few months ago.
UFC’s Fight Island is happening, and it has an Octagon on the beach.
