LOOK: UFC Reveals First Picture of Fight Island

UFC president Dana White revealed the first picture of the “Octagon on the beach” fighters will climb into all next month when the world’s top MMA promotional company heads to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for four massive fight cards.

You can see the first image of UFC’s Fight Island setup below.

Dana White shared the first image of an Octagon being set up on the beach of Fight Island. (via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/dGXPAQOnx3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 27, 2020

White posted the image along with the caption, “Fight Island baby!!!” as one of his Instagram stories on Saturday.

The image was captured by ESPN and posted to Twitter.

Upcoming Fight Island Cards Include UFC 251

The first card to take place on Fight Island will be UFC 251 on July 11. That massive pay-per-view card features UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman taking on Gilberto Burns in the main event as well as two other title fights.

The next card is UFC Fight Night on July 15, and it features rising featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige in an important divisional matchup.

The third Fight Island card is UFC Fight Night on July 18. That card is headlined by a flyweight title rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.

Finally, UFC Fight Night on July 25 will round out the Fight Island schedule for July. That card features former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till.

The full cards are listed below.

UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns on July 11

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns – Main Event, Welterweight Title Bout

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway – Featherweight Title Bout, Co-Main Event

Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo – Bantamweight Title Bout

Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs Paige VanZant

Prelims

Volkan Oezdemir vs Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs Dan Henry

Leonardo Santos vs Roman Bogatov

Early Prelims

Marcin Tybura vs Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige on July 15

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige – Main Event

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz – Co-Main Event

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Prelims

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

TBD vs. TBD

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 on July 18

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – Main Event, Flyweight Title Bout

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Prelims

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night: Whitaker vs. Till on July 25

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till – Main Event

Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira – Co-Main Event

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Prelims

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

TBD vs. TBD

Fighters Won’t Fight on Beach But Inside Arena

UFC Fight Island will be similar to the location the company has been using at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

According to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, the first picture of Fight Island that White shared on Saturday wasn’t the cage the fighters will actually climb inside on fight nights.

Instead, the image of the Octagon on the beach is the training cage the fighters will use as they make their fight preparations.

Still, Fight Island is a real thing and the image White shared is exactly what he promised when he first announced his plans to create Fight Island a few months ago.

UFC’s Fight Island is happening, and it has an Octagon on the beach.

