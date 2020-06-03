Davon Godchaux Files a New Trademark: Report

It’s rare that a fifth-round selection will become a consistently dominant NFL starter, but Miami Dolphin Davon Godchaux has been that stunner in his first three years. And now, he wants fans to put their money where their mouths are.

As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Godchaux has filed a trademark for the phrase, “ChauxDown.” Fowler attributed his report to the player’s attorney, Darren Heitner.

Miami Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux has filed the trademark for 'ChauxDown,' which he will use for the sale of apparel, according to attorney @DarrenHeitner, who is handling the filing. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 3, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Dolphins Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Godchaux is Still on Rookie Contract

Nose tackle Godchaux, 25, is making moves to show his value to the Dolphins, whose defensive coverage was ranked in last place this past year, according to Football Outsiders. Last year, the Dolphins gave six veteran players generous extensions. Godchaux’s trademark filing is both a plea to be the next, as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, and a promise that he’ll continue to deliver.

The 6’3”, 311-pound tackle was drafted in 2017 out of LSU. He started 26 games for the Tigers in his three seasons, before forgoing his senior year. While Godchaux has been a bright point on a weak Miami defense, an unseen renewal brings to question what the player might be worth to the organization.

Alabama’s Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins will support Godchaux this year to round out a trio of defensive tackles. Additional signings to the line have been Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah, who both inked expensive deals for their resumes.

There is a definite pattern surfacing in the league this year for tackles to sign contracts with new teams, but if the Dolphins want to keep Godchaux, they will likely have to pay big money, or up his contract now.

A Leader On and Off the Field

Godchaux’s production in his three years with the Dolphins has been impressive considering the team’s overall feebleness over that period of time. He has made 163 tackles—90 of which were solo, and his career-high of 75 happened this past season. If Godchaux’s numbers continue to go up, he could be looking at a fat paycheck—anywhere between triple and quadruple the just over $2 million he’s on the books to make this year.

And, of course, that’s not to mention what he’ll cash in with his new trademark, and the apparel and sponsorships that will accompany the ChauxDown jargon. But he’s more than just a leader on the run defense, and ChauxDown represents more than just another athlete cashing in on a catchphrase.

Last but not “least” I feel like if you have a certain type of power to speak out and help the world and you’re not saying anything I feel like you’re just as part of the problem! It’s not about white or black, it’s about right and wrong — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) June 2, 2020

ChauxDown is not just a form of personal branding for Godchaux. It is also the name of his foundation, which has been active as of late in helping to feed local healthcare workers. He also has used his social media to voice his disdain of the racial injustices that currently have the country blazing with protests and riots. He was the Dolphins’ nominee in 2019 for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and continues to use ChauxDown to assist a world in crisis in 2020.

READ NEXT: Dolphins Organization and Players Participate in #BlackoutTuesday