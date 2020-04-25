Grading Every 2nd-Round NFL Draft Selection

Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and there were more notable selections. From the New York Giants landing a steal with Xavier McKinney at No. 36 to the Detroit Lions deciding to pair Kerryon Johnson with Georgia RB D’Andre Swift.

Below, we break down every selection from Round 2 of the draft, with analysis and draft grades for each pick.

Follow the Heavy on Draft for all the latest draft news, updates, and viral content!

Round-2 NFL Draft Tracker

Round 1 l Round 2 l

33. Cincinnati Bengals – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Cincinnati gets Joe Burrow more weapons. Higgins has phenomenal catch-radius. The Bengals already have a solid receiving corps, could have used the pick to address offensive line or defense.

Grade: B

34. Indianapolis Colts – Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

Pittman gives the Colts a big-bodied pass-catcher amongst a group of rather undersized receivers. He was highly productive at USC and should become a favorite of Philip Rivers early on.

Grade: B+

35. Detroit Lions – D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

From a talent perspective, this would receive an A. However, Swift’s skillset is eerily similar to that of Kerryon Johnson.

Grade: B-

36. New York Giants – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

You can question New York’s 1st-Round pick, but they hit a home-run with their 2nd-Round selection. Giants get a top-20 talent at pick No. 36.

Grade: A+

37. New England Patriots – Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir–Rhyne

Dugger is a versatile, explosive playmaker who will likely eventually replace Patrick Chung in New England’s secondary.

Grade: B+

38. Carolina Panthers – Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn St.

Carolina gets a bookend for Brian Burns. Gross-Matos is extremely long with Pro Bowl upside if he can develop his pass-rushing moves.

Grade: A-

39. Miami Dolphins – Robert Hunt, OT/G, Louisiana-Lafayette

Miami will take help wherever they can and Hunt can play at either guard or tackle. What about Josh Jones?

Grade: B-

40. Houston Texans – Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

Blacklock had some 1st-Round chatter. The TCU product has an explosive first step. He may not rack up sacks in bunches but has the potential to be a real disruptive force.

Grade: B

41. Indianapolis Colts – Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The number one RB on our board lands in Indy. Taylor will complement Marlon Mack out of the gates and could jump him on the depth chart earlier than you may think.

Grade: A

42. Jacksonville Jaguars – Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

Jags get great value for one of the most lethal playmakers in this class with the ball in his hands. Shenault has running back traits.

Grade: B+

43. Chicago Bears – Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Chicago signed Jimmy Graham in the offseason, but he’s a shell of himself. The Bears find a replacement for Trey Burton.

Grade: B-

44. Cleveland Brown – Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Delpit was a one-time projected top-10 pick. He had tackling issues in his final season which was marred by injury. However, his 2018 film was lights out.

Grade: A

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Antonie Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

Winfield is the son of a former three-time Pro Bowl cornerback. Were he two-inches taller he would have likely been a 1st-rounder. Tampa’s secondary is full of young talented playmakers.

Grade: A

46. Denver Broncos – KJ Hamler, WR, Penn St.

Denver continues to add weapons for Drew Lock. Hamler is a blazer who will need to learn how to get off of press at the next level.

Grade: B+

47. Atlanta Falcons – Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

Played on the edge in college, will slide inside with the Falcons to team up with Grady Jarrett.

Grade: B+

48. Seattle Seahawks – Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

Seattle needs help on the edge, they find it in Taylor. Taylor is built like a blue-chip talent, and his 2018 film showed glimpses of a 1st-Rounder. Jadeveon Clowney replacement?

Grade: B+

49. Pittsburgh Steelers – Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Claypool is a freak of nature. He dominates at the jump ball. Claypool weighs nearly 240-pounds, is a switch to TE on the horizon?

Grade: B-

50. Chicago Bears – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Johnson is a man-coverage corner who could have easily been the third player at his position off the board. The Bears get a steal.

Grade: A

51. Dallas Cowboys – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Dallas needed secondary help entering Thursday night, but CeeDee Lamb was too talented to pass on. Now they get a guy in the 2nd-Round who was likely in play for their 1st-Round selection.

Grade: A

52. Los Angeles Rams – Cam Akers, RB, FSU

A former top high school recruit, Akers battled a poor offensive line at FSU. Akers has a chance of being the best RB in the class when all is said and done.

Grade: B+

53. Philadelphia Eagles – Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Love the prospect, but is he a fit? Does Philly envision him in a Taysom Hill-type role?

Grade: B-

54. Buffalo Bills – AJ Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

Epenesa is more of an athlete than he is athletic. The former high school basketball player is a dominant three-down defender. The Bills get themselves a rock-solid player.

Grade: A

55. Baltimore Ravens – JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio St.

Dobbins is a stud, but the blatant disrespect Gus Edwards receives is absurd.

Grade: B-

56. Miami Dolphins – Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

Davis looks the part and was expected to be a top-10 pick early on in his college career. However, he failed to develop as a pass-rusher.

Grade: B-

57. Los Angeles Rams – Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

He’s a reliable pass-catcher who plays a lot like Josh Reynolds. The Rams need pass-catchers following the trade of Brandin Cooks.

Grade: B-

58. Minnesota Vikings – Erza Cleveland, OT, Boise St.

Cleveland was a three-year starter, with great athletic traits. Minnesota finds great value at pick No. 58. Does this mean Riley Reiff is moving to guard?

Grade: B+

59. New York Jets – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Mims is a height, weight, speed specimen. He ran a limited route tree at Baylor but has tremendous upside if he can master his craft. Jets are hungry for playmakers.

Grade: B

60. New England Patriots – Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

Versatility! Uche has range as a stand-up backer, but can also bend coming off the edge. He’s a quintessential Belichick player.

Grade: B

61. Tennessee Titans – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Tennessee gets our CB2 at ridiculous value. He’s got true lock-down traits and addresses a major need for the Titans.

Grade: A+

62. Green Bay Packers – AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

Dillon is the closest thing to Derrick Henry in this draft. However, Green Bay has a dominant duo of RBs already in the fold. Where are the receivers for Aaron Rodgers?

Grade: C

63. Kansas City Chiefs – Willie Gay Jr.

Gay Jr. has high-end athletic traits. He’s a drastic upgrade on the inside of the Chiefs defense from a talent level. He has plus-coverage skills.

Grade: B+

64. Carolina Panthers – Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

Chinn is a versatile playmaker who will fill a need at safety for the Panthers. Poor man’s Isaiah Simmons?

Grade: B