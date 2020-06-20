Mohamed Sanu is Looking Like a Monster in Offseason Workouts [WATCH]

If you’re worried about the state of New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu’s surgically repaired right leg, you might want to find something else to worry about.

Take a look at this series of videos from Sanu’s Instagram account. They run the gamut of interesting drills to augment conditioning, pass-catching ability and route running.

Mohamed Sanu Catching Passes Uphill

Mohamed Sanu One-Handed Grabs

Mohamed Sanu Fielding Punts Over a House

Mohamed Sanu Eye-Depth Training

Jarrett Stidham Recognizes

The man who is likely to be Sanu’s new quarterback, second-year-pro Jarrett Stidham replied to one of Sanu’s pics on Instagram with the eyes emoji, as if to say, “I see the work you’re putting in.”

If Sanu’s work ethic and health are any indications, Stidham should have a valuable playmaker at his disposal.

Julian Edelman Following Suit

Not to be outdone, the Patriots’ other veteran receiver and all-time franchise favorite Julian Edelman has also been keeping fans up to date on his offseason workouts.

In fact, Edelman and Stidham have even worked out together to help establish some much-needed chemistry before the season.

New England Patriots’ Wide Receiver Situation

Edelman and Sanu figure to play prominent roles in the passing game, but it is second-year-pro N’Keal Harry who is likely the most important piece of the receiving corp. He was taken in the first round of the 2019 draft, and with that distinction comes great expectations. Injuries and a delay in getting acclimated to the offense might have led to low production.

The 2020 season will be huge for him. Damiere Byrd signed a free-agent deal with the Patriots in the offseason, and his speed could be a huge weapon for Stidham and Co.

Also, there is the presence of rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene at tight end, as well as the possibility of undrafted free agents Jeff Thomas, Isaiah Huber and Will Hastings making the team.

If everyone is working as hard as Sanu, perhaps the Patriots’ passing game will be better than most expect.

