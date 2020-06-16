Tom Brady’s First Official Photos in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jersey Revealed

The New England Patriots fans heard, read, and watched Tom Brady‘s exit and his arrival in Tampa as a Buccaneer, but Tuesday’s pics made it all the more real.
If you’re a Patriots fan and you can stand it, take a look at the greatest quarterback of all-time wearing another team’s jersey for the first time in history.
The caption the Bucs chose to use only rubs salt in the wound:
🚨 *NOT* a jersey swap 🚨
📸: https://t.co/aogPhEDB9n pic.twitter.com/gKGw7IRMJk
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 16, 2020
The troll game was strong across Twitter throughout the comments section as well:
Every single Patriot fan right now = 😡 LMAO pic.twitter.com/WjrijtZDtG
— Dexb0t 🦾 (@DEXB0T) June 16, 2020
Patriots fans seeing Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform pic.twitter.com/rrxXK7ykw1
— Chris James (@ChrisJames5980) June 16, 2020
Nah, we’re just here now.
Look at me, we’re the BucsNation now. pic.twitter.com/5KPfdEItWx
— John Stuart (@JohnStuart1792) June 16, 2020
— Matt (@MattyNitro) June 16, 2020
— Brett (@BrettIsNotATree) June 16, 2020
