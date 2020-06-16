Tom Brady’s First Official Photos in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jersey Revealed

The New England Patriots fans heard, read, and watched Tom Brady‘s exit and his arrival in Tampa as a Buccaneer, but Tuesday’s pics made it all the more real.

If you’re a Patriots fan and you can stand it, take a look at the greatest quarterback of all-time wearing another team’s jersey for the first time in history.

The caption the Bucs chose to use only rubs salt in the wound:

The troll game was strong across Twitter throughout the comments section as well:

Every single Patriot fan right now = 😡 LMAO pic.twitter.com/WjrijtZDtG — Dexb0t 🦾 (@DEXB0T) June 16, 2020

Patriots fans seeing Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform pic.twitter.com/rrxXK7ykw1 — Chris James (@ChrisJames5980) June 16, 2020

Nah, we’re just here now.

Look at me, we’re the BucsNation now. pic.twitter.com/5KPfdEItWx — John Stuart (@JohnStuart1792) June 16, 2020

