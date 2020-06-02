Which NBA Teams Have Issued Statements on the George Floyd Protests?

Many in the NBA have spoken out against the injustice in America in the wake of George Floyd. LeBron James and Michael Jordan are among those to use their platform to inspire change. As of this writing, 26 of 30 NBA franchises have issues statements, according to Axios.

26 of 30 #NBA teams have issued statements on the George Floyd protests (via @axios) pic.twitter.com/3Wm36mWYFo — Chris Crouse (@DCCrouse) June 2, 2020

Axios found that 74 of the 123 teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL had posted statements as of midnight ET (Twitter was the social media platform used for date purposes). It does not include the instances where teams had retweeted players’ posts/tweets.

The Knicks defended not issuing a statement…with a statement to MSG employees. Owner James Dolan wrote (via Pablo S. Torre):

“We know that some of you have asked about whether our company is going to make a public statement about the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer,” Dolan wrote in the email, via ESPN. “I want you to know, I realize the importance of this issue. Therefore, I want you to understand our internal position.

“This is a turbulent time in our country. The coronavirus and civil unrest have taken their toll on our way of life. We at Madison Square Garden stand by our values of a respectful and peaceful workplace. We always will. “As companies in the business of sports and entertainment, however, we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters. What’s important is how we operate. Our companies are committed to upholding our values, which include creating a respectful workplace for all, and that will never change. What we say to each other matters. How we treat each other matters. And that’s what will get us through this difficult time.”

Wizards Issue United Statement:

The Wizards have issued a united statement from the team. The message:

We will no longer tolerate the assassination of people of color in this country. We will no longer accept the abuse of power from law enforcement. We will no longer accept ineffective government leaders who are tone-deaf, lack compassion or respect for communities of color. We will no longer shut up and dribble.

A united statement from our players. pic.twitter.com/SGKSDw76zU — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 1, 2020

John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Davis Bertans are among the players to share the same message on their personal Instagrams.

Blackout Tuesday Underway

The music industry has united in support of Blackout Tuesday. Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube are among the platforms that have pledged support for it by incorporating special playlists, moments of silence, and social media blackout.

Athletes have followed suit, including Beal and other NBA stars.

Washington D.C. Prepared for More Days of Protests

Protests remain heated in the nation’s capital. They began peacefully on Friday and for most of the day on Saturday, though the tension, property damage, and extensive looting have been on the rise since.

Business owners and volunteers were still cleaning up in the area on Monday when protestors returned to the front of the White House. According to The Washington Post, U.S. Park Police and Secret Service offers were lined up in the front of the people who wanted to be heard throughout the day.

The city is taking steps to mitigate the risk of damages and potential injuries. Mayor Murial E. Bowser issued a new curfew, moving it from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m, which began Monday night.

“We applaud the American spirit of protest,” Mayor Bowser said. “However, we will not allow the continued destruction of our hometown.”

In addition, D.C. has changed the hours of the buses and metro, shutting them down early as well.

On Monday night, the first night of the early curfew, many protestors took refuge inside residents’ homes in the city for fear they would be arrest by the police.

Dozens of #DC protesters take refuge in residents' homes amid police arrests near Logan Circle. This is home on Swann Street, NW. #WashingtonDCProtest #GeorgeFloyd Learn more here: https://t.co/Q7FHbpizDJ pic.twitter.com/240LF1191z — WUSA9 (@wusa9) June 2, 2020

