Giants Head-Scratching Move Deemed NY’s Biggest Offseason Regret

When the New York Giants traded for defensive lineman Leonard Williams at the trade deadline a season ago, Big Blue hoped they’d found themselves a true anchor of their front-seven. Eight games and a meager 0.5 sack later, that was clearly not the case.

Still, general manager Dave Gettleman remained bullish on his decision to acquire Williams from their MetLife roommates, the New York Jets, slapping the former 6th-overall pick with the franchise tag this offseason. A move that may come back to greatly haunt the franchise in the near future. A sentiment that Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report clearly backs, evident by his placement of the Williams situation as the Giants’ biggest regret of the 2020 offseason.

Let’s be honest. The New York Giants may regret trading for defensive lineman Leonard Williams more than they regret hanging onto him. They gave the crosstown Jets a third-round pick and a conditional fourth-rounder to land Williams and got little in return. In eight games, Williams had just 13 solo tackles and half a sack. Yet general manager Dave Gettleman has defended the trade. “The juice was worth the squeeze,” Gettleman said, per SNY’s Garrett Stepien. Well, the Giants have squeezed twice now for Williams, giving him the franchise tag for another audition in 2020. That’s going to cost New York a whopping $16.1 million for a player who had just 46 total tackles and half a sack in all of 2019.

Is Williams Primed to Reset the D-Lineman Market? The Giants have remained adamant that they’d like to ink Williams to a long-term deal. Reports surfaced last week that the two were nearing a deal, although no further details have emerged since. It’s become evident that Gettleman envisions Williams in New York for the long haul, the real question is at what price?