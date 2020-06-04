Lamar Jackson Works Out in Florida Park With Teammates [WATCH]

It’s been the offseason of workouts for Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens teammates, and quite literally any space they can find to work out in they have been taking advantage of.

Jackson and some of his teammates even took over a Florida park recently to get some work in, and fans couldn’t believe it when they saw Jackson snapping passes to wide receivers. They even got a ball, then got Jackson to sign it after the throwing session while getting a few pictures.

Here’s a look at Jackson getting his work in:

Lamar Jackson assembled some of his teammates for offseason work at a neighborhood park in south Florida, as seen on @tiktok_us. All the reigning MVP needs is open space and guys to throw to. pic.twitter.com/vuOJVmk8Az — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) June 3, 2020

As for the players involved in the meetings, there are plenty that have been linking up with Jackson to get on the same page ahead of the 2020 season beginning in a few months time.

I don't have the guest list and some guys are coming and going. Have heard QBs Lamar Jackson, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley are involved. J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, James Proche, Willie Snead, Jaleel Scott, Antoine Wesley, Charles Scarff as well — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) June 3, 2020

With no in-person workouts at team facilities this offseason thus far and the NFL world only recently taking slow steps to open up, things like this are important to keep team chemistry working in the right direction. Jackson has been a leader in doing this and it’s not surprising to see this becoming the norm for the team.

Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown Share Workout

This offseason, Jackson has been working hard to connect with his teammates and keep things trending in the right direction in spite of great uncertainty. Recently, Jackson was also spotted in a video with wideout Marquise Brown getting in a good workout.

Here’s a look at Jackson hitting Brown on a deep route:

The hope is that Ravens fans can see these players turn in the same type of plays with regularity this coming season on the football field. Brown is long considered one of the better players who could take a step up this season who is vital to the team’s hopes, and with this work, he could get himself easily into that mix.

The chemistry the top duo is creating will be huge for the 2020 season, and Jackson is making his teammates better during the meetings as well.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This past season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

A big reason for that could be his leadership of the team and going above and beyond to make sure everyone is ready for next season’s grind.

