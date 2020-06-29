Ravens Offensive Lineman Makes Huge Stride in Injury Recovery

The Baltimore Ravens are seeing a key return along their offensive line with Matt Skura and the lineman has revealed that he survived one of the toughest challenges of the offseason.

Often called one of the toughest part of the team’s offseasons, the test has been something to faze veterans and rookies alike let alone a player who is coming off injury. No worries for Skura though, who managed to pass the test and show just how good he is trending ahead of a new season.

Speaking with BaltimoreRavens.com, Skura explained that he ran the test just to see where he was at but ended up doing great.

.@Matt_Skura62 joins The Lounge to give an update on his health, that notorious Ravens conditioning test and more❗️ 🗣: https://t.co/8PYqVsdzug pic.twitter.com/qkOotVhGJ0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 25, 2020

Skura said:

“I’m definitely feeling good. Passing the conditioning test was a huge milestone for me. It was something that really at the beginning of the month, I wanted to pass the test by the end of the month. On a Monday (John) Harbaugh was like we’re gonna run the test for real on Tuesday. So alright, rip the band aid off and see how we do. Fortunately, I was at the facility so I was able to have a good surface to run on and people were able to watch me do it as well. That was a big milestone and it felt really good to get that done. Now, it’s just really this next month in a half, hammering away these fine details in my knee and my leg making sure everything is good to go for training camp and the season.”

Passing the test seems to indicate things are trending in the right direction for Skura, and his healthy return would mean a big boost to the team’s offense and their fortunes up front. The fact he was able to survive the conditioning test is a huge plus.

Matt Skura Returning to Ravens in 2020

A few months back the Ravens revealed the news on Twitter, saying Skura had officially signed his tender with the team.

Matt Skura has signed his one-year restricted free agent tender. 📰: https://t.co/61vVavenR2 pic.twitter.com/12nrwC5URX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 14, 2020

Now, the biggest goal for the Ravens is keeping Skura healthy and engaged. There is no doubting his overall impact on the team’s offense when he can stay healthy and play a big role. The problem is, he hasn’t exactly been able to claim that after last season. The hope is now he can make sure to have a solid, healthy season.

The fact that he has shown he can be conditioned

Matt Skura Healthy Following Injury

Skura was injured late last season and lost after an ugly leg injury which played out in Week 12, and according to him, he’s now progressing well enough this offseason where he thinks he will be ready for work on the field in 2020. Skura shared that thought while joining Alex Marvez on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Good news on @Ravens center @Matt_Skura62 in his recovery from a torn ACL, MCL, PCL & dislocated kneecap suffered last November: He told @Gil_Brandt & me on @SiriusXMNFL he's set to begin running again in the next few weeks & is optimistic about practicing at training camp — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) March 11, 2020

Obviously, getting Skura back to health is huge for the Ravens. The 27 year old is the anchor of the line and has started in 39 games for the team. He has been durable and tough, and will be called upon to remain the anchor for this group in the coming years. That’s only more especially true now that he will be returning for the 2020 season and looks good while getting his drills in.

Matt Skura Was Given The Low Tender

Skura, a free agent, is coming off injury, and was given the low end tender by the Ravens according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network when he did sign.

#Ravens are giving C Matt Skura the low tender as a restricted free agent. On his way back from a significant knee injury but he was their starter. No compensation for Baltimore if someone signs him and they don't match. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2020

Skura’s agent reacted dramatically to that news, offering a call to general managers around the league that might want to sign his free agent player. As he said, the time is now to call him about Skura for 2020.

GMs you know my cell! https://t.co/60LjcHGDL6 — DEC Management (@davidcanter) March 16, 2020

Nobody from the outside did, though, and Skura remains with the Ravens. After this positive news about the offseason, folks will be happy to welcome him back into the mix and monitor how he’s doing.

