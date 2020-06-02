John Harbaugh Reveals How Ravens Plan to Use Patrick Queen

The Baltimore Ravens have an exciting young linebacker at their disposal in Patrick Queen and for a while, folks have likely been pondering what it will look like when he hits the field in 2020 for the team.

While everyone will have to wait for images of that to officially surface at a later date, at the very least, folks now have been given some type of an idea how the team plans to use him. John Harbaugh recently joined BaltimoreRavens.com and spoke about the plans for Queen as well as fellow rookie Malik Harrison this season.

As he said, there figures to be some diversity in what they will do, but the duo will see the field a ton.

“Let him use his speed and instincts to run around and make plays in all three phases, be a three-down guy both in our base package and our sub package.” Coach Harbaugh expects big things from @Patrickqueen_. pic.twitter.com/xx6sqjfRrr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 29, 2020

“We’ll play him probably at MIKE for the most part, right there in the middle. Let him use his speed and instincts to run around and make plays in all 3 phases and be a 3 down guy both in our base package and sub package,” Harbaugh explained. “Those guys will be rolling in there at those linebacker spots and we’ll see how much play time they earn. We expect them to earn a lot of playing time and play a lot of football this year. We’re really fired up about those guys.”

Given the team’s needs on defense, it’s safe to understand why anyone would be fired up about Queen and also Harrison. The pair are aggressive and tough, and are rock solid at positions where the Ravens had a big need after last season’s epic playoff collapse.

The quicker the rookies see the field and get accustomed to the pace of play, the better it will be for the Ravens in the end as the season progresses.

Ravens’ Patrick Queen Pick Lauded

From Hall of Famers like Tedy Bruschi to analysts such as Chris Simms and Bucky Brooks, nearly everyone loves the fit of Queen within the Baltimore defense already given what he can do on that side of the ball.

Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions that poured in after the Ravens revealed Queen as their first round selection over a month ago:

Patrick Queen was meant to be a Raven. Loved watching his tape. Gonna be a great backer. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 24, 2020

Real Shocker. Once again. The Ravens continue there collection of the baddest dudes around. Patrick Queen is the most explosive in short areas of all the LBs. He is a perfect fit behind that huge d line in Baltimore. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 24, 2020

Patrick Queen might be a little underside but he lands in the right spot with the @Ravens . A beefy DLine with keep him clean and let him flow freely to the ball as an instinctive playmaker. They needed a blue-chip player at LB. Queen has big-play potential. #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 24, 2020

The @Ravens get a linebacker, LSU's Patrick Queen. They know the draft. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 24, 2020

The pick was also called one of the best values in the first round as a whole.

Best value of round 1…? leader in clubhouse for me is #ravens with Patrick Queen (few to go still)#NFLDraft #nfl — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) April 24, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens have to be happy landing a player many see as a perfect, ideal fit for their defense and a player who epitomizes what it means to be a Raven.

Peter Schrager Called Patrick Queen Ravens’ Perfect Fit

Coming into the draft, Peter Schrager of the NFL Network was asked to name his perfect fit in the draft for the Ravens, and he had linebacker Patrick Queen of LSU as his pick. The reason was Queen’s own skill as well as his perfect fit within the team’s defense on the field.

The perfect fit for the @Ravens? @PSchrags says it's Patrick Queen, LB, out of @LSUfootball. "They'll have to trade up to get him. So, do it. That's why you accumulate all those later round picks. Go get Queen for Wink Martindale's defense." pic.twitter.com/5u1XB9d31I — GMFB (@gmfb) April 22, 2020

“The Ravens are in the market for linebacker, that’s everything you are hearing around the league. I think Queen would be the perfect pick or if the Ravens trade up to get him,” Schrager said. “I think Wink Martindale might be the best defensive coordinator in all of football. You add Patrick Queen to that unit that was flying all over the field last year. You don’t really get big personality, but you get big impact. Ravens, Queen, I think the fans would like it too.”

From that perspective it already feels like a home run for the Ravens to now have Queen in the defense. That will be true no matter what role he plays and how much he plays as a first year pro.

Expect to see plenty of Queen and also Harrison right off the bat if their coach’s words are any indication.

