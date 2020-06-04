Motor Racing Star Renee Gracie Switches Careers: Is Now a Porn Performer

Renee Gracie is the Australian motor racing star who has announced that she is switching careers in order to become an adult entertainer. Gracie’s professional racing career began in 2015. Gracie, 25, was the first woman to ever compete in Supercars in Australia. In her first season, Gracie finished 18th in the championship standings for the season. During her career, Gracie was partnered with Swiss star Simona di Silvestro.

Gracie said in an interview with News Corp Australia via Yahoo Sports that she made very little money during her seven-year career as a race car driver. Gracie says in the world of pornography, she can pull in close to $20,000 in a week. Gracie also said in the interview that the move into pornography was “the best thing” she had ever done. Gracie continued saying:

It has put me in a financial position I could never dreamt of and I really enjoy it. I am fine with whatever they want to call me. I am earning good money and I am comfortable with where I am at.

Gracie said that she began posting adult content online in 2019. In her first week, Gracie told News Corp that she made over $2,000 in one week.

On her Instagram page, Graice boasts over 42,000 followers. Gracie provides links to her Only Fans page as well as the Instagram account for Los Angeles-based website 4PlayHub. The company was registered to operate in Australia in March 2020. According to her Only Fans page, Gracie has 139,000 likes and 2,700 fans. Gracie has posted 287 photos and 46 videos on her page. A monthly subscription to Gracie’s page costs $12.95.

In 2017, Gracie competed with Team Caltex in the Dunlop Super2 Series, according to a Facebook page dedicated to her racing career. Gracie has not updated that page since January 2019. In February 2018, Graice said in a post that in addition to her racing career, she was also working as a car salesperson.

