Rival Promoter Publicly Contacts Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal

A rival promoter publically contacted UFC stars Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal while both champs were in the middle of separate but related pay disputes with the company. Luckily for the UFC, that rival promoter was longtime boxing promoter and one-time MMA promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya took to Twitter on Saturday night to tweet compliments to both Jones and Masvidal. First, the former boxing champion sent a message to Masvidal.

@GamebredFighter what’s up my man. Respect your career — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 7, 2020

Next, De La Hoya set his sights on Jones.

@JonnyBones from one fighter to another I respect you and you the man. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 7, 2020

One might assume De La Hoya would next send a message to former UFC “champ champ” Henry Cejudo who shockingly retired after his last win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 due to a similar issue with the company about pay.

But De La Hoya seemed only interested in contacting Jones and Masvidal at the present. He did so around eight minutes apart and in reverse order from which fighter would be the biggest commodity for De La Hoya’s assumed interest in promoting.

While he didn’t explicitly make any offers to the UFC stars, the timing of his messages to Jones and Masvidal suggests De La Hoya might be interested in offering his promotional services to the fighters.

Is De La Hoya Offering Fights or Just Trolling White?

Of course, De La Hoya assumed interest is just as likely just the latest public troll of UFC president Dana White as it is anything else.

The two promoters don’t compete for the same audience, save for De La Hoya’s one-time MMA promotion that was deemed a massive failure by most in the sport, including one of its principal participants, Tito Ortiz.

But that hasn’t kept the two promoters from going at each other over recent years.

In fact, De La Hoya blasted White just last month after the UFC boss laughed off the 47-year-old’s chances in a boxing match against UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

De La Hoya tweeted directly to White, “you are such a little b*tch, never laced a glove other than being a box aerobics teacher. The Fertitta brothers are the ones who built the business and you were lucky enough to just have 10% of UFC.”

De La Hoya later deleted the post.

About Golden Boy MMA’s Failed 2018 Experiment

Ortiz headlined the first and only Golden Boy MMA pay-per-view back in November 2018. After that massive financial failure, Ortiz told The Schmo that Golden Boy MMA was probably finished and that De La Hoya should probably just stick to boxing.

“Oscar just really didn’t put his homework in and he didn’t do what he wanted to do for mixed martial arts,” Ortiz said. “He’s a boxing promoter, and I guess we will leave it right there.”

But De La Hoya never confirmed his MMA plans were finished. Now, he’s tweeting compliments to UFC light heavyweight champ Jones and BMF champ Masvidal.

That’s something De La Hoya hasn’t done since offering former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder the chance to jump ship from Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions to Golden Boy Promotions back in 2018.

Back then, De La Hoya couldn’t lure WIlder over, and he probably wouldn’t be able to lure Jones, Masvidal or any other UFC fighter over now two years later.

Look, De La Hoya is one of the best boxing promoters in the world, but his failed MMA experiment with former UFC stars isn’t going to help him with any of today’s fighters.

