Gronk Trade Gets Surprising Grade From NFL Expert

Not everyone was a fan of what the New England Patriots got in return in the trade that sent Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but one NFL expert seems to have found the positivity in it.

USA Today’s Henry McKenna ranked the Gronkowski trade the 10th-best offseason move for the Patriots. McKenna wrote:

It’s strange to think this just eked into the top 10, but in reality, this is unlikely to genuinely impact New England. The narrative will be significant if Brady and Gronk are tearing it up in Tampa. But the Patriots won’t play the Bucs. The only way New England and Tampa would face each other in 2020 would be in the Super Bowl. Gronk was likely not coming back to the Patriots in 2020, so the only way he was coming back to the game was in a trade, which the Patriots had to make for cap reasons. Gronk is one of the greatest tight ends to play the game, but this trade won’t actually change New England’s season in a big way.

While the Patriots aren’t likely to reap the benefits in 2020, it could easily be argued the deal brought even more promise than McKenna mentions, though his ranking is probably still solid.