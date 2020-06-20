Key Update on Seahawks Free-Agent WR Josh Gordon’s Reinstatement

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon officially applied for NFL reinstatement, and there are signs that the wideout could remain in the Pacific Northwest. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Gordon officially applied for reinstatement on June 17 which is a few months after news circulated that the receiver was eying a return.

“Free-agent WR Josh Gordon submitted his letter applying for reinstatement Wednesday, source said. Still only 29, Gordon has been in Seattle, running routes and preparing for his return. The hope is to get his indefinite suspension lifted in time for training camp,” Pelissero explained on Twitter.

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell is optimistic that Gordon will be in a Seahawks uniform next season.

“A new CBA that lessens testing, penalties for marijuana. Aldon Smith’s conditional reinstatement. Signs are pointing to NFL allowing Josh Gordon to play again in 2020. And he’s made clear he wants to play for #Seahawks again. I think it’s going to happen,” Bell tweeted.

Gordon Can Participate in a Team’s Training Camp Even If He Is Once Again Suspended

It is unclear what the timeline is for Gordon’s reinstatement decision. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Gordon could technically participate in training camp even if he is once again suspended as long as he is reinstated.

“Gordon’s hope is to have his indefinite suspension lifted in time to participate in training camp,” Henderson explained. “In theory, he could take part if his indefinite suspension is lifted before then, even if Goodell were to suspend him for a set number of games to begin the 2020 season. Better, worse or the same? How the Seahawks€™ offense has changed this offseason Gordon was conditionally reinstated in mid-August of last year after applying for reinstatement in July. However, it’s not clear how the coronavirus pandemic may impact the timetable this time.”

Gordon Has Been Working Out With Bobby Wagner & D.K. Metcalf

Gordon has been posting frequent videos of his on-field workouts in the Seattle area. The receiver was recently spotted in a workout video with Seahawks stars Bobby Wagner and D.K. Metcalf.

Gordon has made it clear he wants to be back with the Seahawks, and the team is likely waiting to see what the NFL decides on his status. Prior to his suspension, Gordon told The News Tribune in December that his preference was to be back with the Seahawks in 2020.

“That’s my hope,” Gordon explained. “I think, optimistically, that’s anybody’s goal, any player’s goal, to try to find a place you can call home — in all aspects. The culture’s just different. I think it’s something that felt more like a fit, I guess, to me. It’s pretty natural. It’s pretty smooth. It’s just my pace, I guess.”

A lot has changed since the Seahawks were the only team to put in a waiver claim for Gordon after the receiver was released by the Patriots. The Seahawks have done little to significantly bolster their receiver group over the offseason, so it will be worth watching whether Seattle gives the receiver another opportunity.