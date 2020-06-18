Free-Agent Wide Receiver Works Out With Top Seahawks Players

The Seattle Seahawks are still finding ways to put in work despite a global pandemic shutting down a good portion of the world. Bobby Wagner and D.K. Metcalf have been working out with a number of NFL players this offseason including Richard Sherman. This time, there was a new addition as Josh Gordon worked out with the trio as the video below from Seattle videographer Niko Carste shows.

Gordon remains suspended indefinitely by the NFL but has applied for reinstatement. The free-agent receiver has hinted on several occasions that he would like to rejoin the Seahawks. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reported that the Seahawks have a strong interest in bringing Gordon back if he is reinstated.

“Earlier this morning, @JohnClaytonNFL told @dannyoneil and @GallantSays that there’s just a 5% chance #Seahawks sign @AB84. However, he [John Clayton] says there’s an 85% chance they re-sign @JOSH_GORDONXII,” ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jessamyn McIntyre tweeted.

Gordon Remains Suspended Indefinitely by the NFL

Gordon is going to have a hard time finding a home in Seattle or elsewhere until the NFL reinstates the receiver. Gordon continues to post cryptic messages of himself in a Seahawks uniform implying on multiple occasions that he would like to return. There has been some speculation that Gordon will be reinstated given some of the relaxed drug policies in the new CBA. It is important to remember that Gordon was suspended for multiple offenses last season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on March 18 that Gordon was applying for reinstatement and would be working with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Three months have passed and there is still no official word on whether Gordon will be eligible to play next season.

“Wide receiver Josh Gordon intends to play in 2020 as he works his way back from indefinite suspension, according to a source,” Fowler noted in March. “Commissioner Roger Goodell will oversee Gordon’s reinstatement attempt, during which the player must prove he’s making steady progress away from the field.”

Regardless of his status, it is a good sign that Gordon is working out with other Seahawks players. It will be worth watching whether the Seahawks bring back the receiver if he is reinstated.

The Seahawks Signing of Phillip Dorsett Was Their Only Major Move at Wide Receiver

The Seahawks added Phillip Dorsett in free agency but the former Patriot is the only major addition the team made at wide receiver so far this offseason. Seattle took a late flyer on Florida wideout Freddie Swain, but the unproven rookie is far from a sure thing. Greg Olsen is a tight end but his strength is catching passes and is another significant addition to the Seahawks offense.

Heading into the offseason, Russell Wilson requested superstars, but it is hard to argue that the Seahawks made these additions. Jadeveon Clowney’s future remains uncertain and none of the free-agent signings appear significant at first glance.

The Seahawks have been known to make a move during training camp as we saw when the team traded for Clowney ahead of last season. Gordon makes a lot of sense for the Seahawks, but fans may have to continue to wait on an answer until the NFL reveals its decision on the receiver’s status.