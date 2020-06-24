Seahawks Star Shows Off Crazy Hands in Workout With Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is already putting in work with star wide receiver DK Metcalf ahead of the 2020 season. Metcalf and Wilson are working out at an undisclosed location but the quarterback invited his teammates to his San Diego home during the last offseason.

Wilson posted a video on social media of Metcalf shining during their sessions. Here is a look at the highlights including an impressive one-hand grab from Metcalf.

Metcalf is coming off a stellar rookie season and is looking to make an even bigger impact in his second season. Metcalf along with Tyler Lockett are expected to be the Seahawks’ top two receivers.

“ELAVATE,” Wilson kept the Instagram caption simple.

Metcalf Posted 900 Receiving Yards & 7 Touchdowns in 2019

The Seahawks undoubtedly got one of the steals of the 2019 NFL Draft when Metcalf fell late into the second round. Metcalf had 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season.

Back in March, Wilson and Metcalf spoke on Instagram Live about their expectations for the upcoming season. Metcalf noted that fans are in for a “big surprise” but it looks like the duo is putting in the work to back up their words.

“It’s gonna be a big surprise, I think,” Metcalf explained (via USA Today). “The doubters always out there, bro.”

Wilson backed up his young receiver with his own confidence.

“They ain’t ready for what we about to do,” Wilson confirmed.

The Seahawks Plan to be More Versatile With Their Use of Metcalf

While Metcalf had a stellar rookie campaign, the Seahawks are looking forward to utilizing Metcalf’s versatility. Earlier this offseason, Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer noted that the team plans to use Metcalf all over the field in 2020 rather than simply making him an “X” receiver.

“The No. 1 thing that we know is that we can move him around and do different things with him,” Schottenheimer noted to KJR, via NBC Sports Northwest. “He kind of got stuck at the ‘X’ receiver last year. This year we know we can move him around quite a bit more. There are so many more routes he can run. He’s proven he can get behind people.”

Schottenheimer believes unleashing Metcalf will give the Seahawks an “incredible, incredible advantage.”

“I just think the flexibility of moving him around and introducing some different route concepts that we can kind of get him up to speed on that will complement the things that he’s already put on film,” Schottenheimer explained. “It will be an incredible, incredible advantage for us as we head into next season.”

The signing of Phillip Dorsett has been the only significant move the Seahawks have made at wide receiver this offseason. There have been rumors that the team could look to bring back Josh Gordon or pursue Antonio Brown. So far, the Seahawks are sticking with their current depth chart, but it will be worth watching how the position looks when training camp begins. Metcalf showed enough potential last season that he could overtake Lockett as the Seahawks No. 1 receiver.

