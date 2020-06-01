Russell Wilson Makes Strong Statement Admitting He Fears for His Kids

Russell Wilson is the latest Seahawks player to weigh in on the tragic death of George Floyd. After a weekend full of protests around the country, Wilson released a lengthy statement on social media admitting that he fears for the lives of his children.

“As a stepdad to one of the most amazing kids I’ve ever known, a young boy with so much passion, talent, intelligence, and love for others; as a father to one of the most bright, brilliant and vibrant young girls in the world and a new baby boy on the way…I fear,” Wilson explained. “I fear for their lives just like my grandmother feared for my dad’s life and the lives of her other children. I fear because of the color of their beautiful chocolate skin.”

Wilson and his wife Ciara are the proud parents of one daughter, Sienna, and announced over the offseason that they are expecting a baby boy in the fall. Ciara also has a son, Future, from a previous relationship who Wilson has grown close to since they started dating. Wilson opened his statement by describing his current feelings about the tragic deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others.

“My heart hurts. Pain. Frustration. Outrage. Sadness,” Wilson explained.

Here is a look at Wilson’s full statement that the quarterback posted on Twitter.

Seahawks Players Are Donating $500,000 as a Response to the Death of George Floyd

The Seahawks released a statement noting that the organization is “dismayed by the unacceptable act of violence that occurred against George Floyd.” The team announced that $500,000 will be donated through the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund. The money will be awarded to multiple recipients via grants.

With that, to further aid in the solution the Seahawks players will begin the process of determining recipients for grants from the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund in the amount of $500k. We hope to advance conversations related to reformation in our nation’s current policies regarding hiring and training within law enforcement, judiciary protections and accountability, and for advanced education related to the history of race in America.

DK Metcalf Issued a Heartfelt Message as Well

DK Metcalf is one of several additional Seahawks players that also responded to the recent tragedy. Metcalf posted a heartfelt Instagram video message about Floyd’s death and appeared to be fighting back tears noting that he is concerned for his family members.

“First, I would just like to give my condolences to the family of George Floyd and I’m praying for y’all in this tough time and all the families that were affected by the senseless murders of the people who were sworn to protect us,” Metcalf explained. “I watched the George Floyd video a couple days ago and the one thing that kept sticking out to me was I have family, friends, brothers that look like George Floyd. And to think that being black in America can lead to that, it scares me. It breaks my heart that my uncles could go out into the world today and that could be them and I wanted to say something because if I didn’t then I felt like I would be supporting that and that’s not right. That’s totally not right.”