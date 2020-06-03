Seahawks’ Free-A gent Josh Gordon Makes Cryptic Instagram Post

Josh Gordon’s status for the 2020 season remains uncertain, but the free-agent receiver continues to indicate that he will be in a Seahawks uniform. Gordon has made several Instagram posts implying that he wants to make a return to the Seahawks. The receiver posted a photo from last season pictured with Russell Wilson, Shaquem Griffin and Jacob Hollister.

“Here to serve☝🏾,” Gordon noted on Instagram.

This came a day after Gordon posted a graphic art photo of the receiver in a Seahawks uniform.

“😈 He is me, and I am him too,” Gordon said.

Gordon has also posted several photos of himself working out in the Seattle area. Despite remaining suspended indefinitely, Gordon appears to have remained in Seattle as rumors continue to swirl that the Seahawks are interested in re-signing the receiver.

Gordon Was Suspended Indefinitely by the NFL in December 2019

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December 2019 for “violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse,” per NFL.com. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in March that Gordon is applying for reinstatement and is working directly with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Wide receiver Josh Gordon intends to play in 2020 as he works his way back from indefinite suspension, according to a source,” Fowler noted. “Commissioner Roger Goodell will oversee Gordon’s reinstatement attempt, during which the player must prove he’s making steady progress away from the field.”

Some of the NFL’s drug policies in the new collective bargaining agreement have been relaxed including punishment for positive marijuana tests. Gordon was most recently suspended for multiple violations of the drug policy in 2019. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Gordon during his brief tenure with the Seahawks.

“We saw Josh really at a really high level the whole time he was here,” Carroll explained, per Boston.com. “The work ethic he brought was one, but his getting along with people and being good to work with and to talk to and all of that and to deal with on a regular basis, really he was great.”



The Seahawks Reportedly Prefer to Re-sign Gordon Over Pursuing Antonio Brown

ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reported in May that Russell Wilson is pushing for the Seahawks to take a look at the troubled receiver Antonio Brown. So far, there has been no indication that the Seahawks are seriously considering signing Brown.

“Earlier this morning, @JohnClaytonNFL told @dannyoneil and @GallantSays that there’s just a 5% chance #Seahawks sign @AB84. However, he [John Clayton] says there’s an 85% chance they re-sign @JOSH_GORDONXII,” ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jessamyn McIntyre tweeted.

Geno Smith posted videos of himself working out with Brown at the receiver’s facility. Clayton noted that Wilson would “love” the Seahawks to add Brown, something the quarterback admitted to last season.

“But it’s not out of the question for the Seahawks to add another wide receiver,” Clayton explained on May 20. “According to sources, Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup QB Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday.”

The Seahawks have been mostly quiet when it comes to adding receivers over the offseason. Seattle signed former Patriots wideout Phillip Dorsett and selected Florida receiver Freddie Swain with a late-round pick. If Gordon is re-signed, he would likely compete to be the Seahawks’ third wide receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.