Antonio Brown Works Out With Seahawks Quarterback

Antonio Brown continues to be one of the most talked-about available free agents. Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith posted videos of himself working out at Brown’s facility and throwing passes to the wide receiver.

It has added significance given ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton report that Russell Wilson is pushing for the Seahawks to sign Brown. Clayton also noted that Brown has a relationship with Smith.

“But it’s not out of the question for the Seahawks to add another wide receiver,” Clayton explained. “According to sources, Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup QB Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday.”

Smith posted several Instagram videos showing himself doing footwork drills at Brown’s facility, 84/7 Fitness. One of Smith’s later video showed himself putting in some on-field work with Brown. Smith re-signed with the Seahawks in May and is the favorite to once again be Wilson’s backup. Seattle also signed former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon as an undrafted free agent.

Here’s a look at the footage that Smith posted with Brown.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Gets In GOOD Workout and Throws Passes to Antonio Brown!Seahawks QB Geno Smith workouts at Antonio Brown's 84/7 Fitness Center while practicing with him! 2020-05-26T20:03:54Z

The Seahawks Are Unlikely to Consider Signing Brown Until Closer to Training Camp

Clayton went on to explain that signing Brown would be “an option down the road” for the Seahawks but emphasized a deal was not imminent. The report noted that the Seahawks are unlikely to consider signing the receiver until “late July or August.”

“Don’t expect anything soon in regards to Brown,” Clayton explained. “While it is an option down the road, deals like that are something John Schneider waits on, as he likes to leave extra cap room for moves in the summer and during the season. And let’s not go overboard on the Antonio Brown option. He won’t be signed this month, and the Seahawks wouldn’t sign him next month. …If the Seahawks would do something with Brown, it would be in late July or August.”

A.B. Could Be Facing a Lengthy Suspension If He Signs With an NFL Team

The challenge for Brown finding a new home in Seattle or another NFL team is the ongoing league investigation. The NFL started looking into sexual assault accusations when Brown was briefly with the Patriots but have not announced their findings. There is not expected to be any details released by the NFL on a potential suspension unless Brown signs with a team.

Brown was linked to the Seahawks after he was released by the Patriots last season. The receiver started the season with the Raiders before being cut. Brown played one game for the Patriots before being released a second time. During a 2019 interview on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, Wilson admitted that he wanted the Seahawks to sign Brown along with Josh Gordon.

“For the Seahawks, we are trying to win a Super Bowl,” Wilson noted. “Trying to find every way to win, I think both of those guys, I’ve been around both of those guys. Both are tremendous talents, some of the best receiver, talent-wise, to ever play the game kind of talent. So, any time you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that you definitely want to.”

