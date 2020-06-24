Key Fact Shows Russell Wilson Needs More Trust From Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the best NFL quarterbacks in Russell Wilson, but it continues to be debated whether the franchise it utilizing the star player to his full potential. A recent stat revealed by Pro Football Focus shows the freedom the Chiefs have given Patrick Mahomes compared to how the Seahawks use Wilson.

“About the only thing separating Russell Wilson from Patrick Mahomes right now is how much the Chiefs trust Mahomes versus how much the Seahawks trust Wilson,” Pro Football Focus notes. “Over the last two years, Wilson beats Mahomes in terms of grade per play. He was also the most valuable quarterback in the NFL last season. According to PFF WAR [Win Above Replacement], [Wilson] had the highest grade. Yet, 14 quarterbacks dropped back to pass more than Wilson over the last two years. Let Russ cook.”

Wilson threw more than 500 passes last season for just the third time of his career. Wilson’s 516 passes were the third-most attempts of his career but well below 2016 when the quarterback threw 546 times.

Wilson Believes the Seahawks Left Touchdowns on the Table Last Season

Wilson has been vocal about his desire to be more aggressive on offense. The Seahawks quarterback told ESPN 710 Seattle earlier this offseason that the team can score between 15 to 20 more touchdowns next season.

“We’ve thrown a bunch of touchdowns, you know,” Wilson explained back in January. “We’ve been throwing a bunch of touchdowns and I think there’s a lot more out there, too. I think there’s about 10 to 15 to 20 more, so let’s go get those. That’s just how I think about it. Touchdowns help us win. I think we’ve got to find ways to win and we’ve got to score more points than they do and I think we’ve got great talent.”

There Are Signs That Changes Are Coming to the Seahawks’ Offense

Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks offense is likely going to continue be more balanced than most with a strong reliance on the running game. There have been signs that the Seahawks are open to airing the ball out more given a few small changes to the coaching staff.

The Seahawks promoted quarterbacks coach Dave Canales to passing game coordinator, and Austin Davis is the new quarterbacks coach. NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz reported that these moves were likely made to explore adding more uptempo elements to the Seahawks offense.

“They are exploring ways to run that uptempo style of offense more often during games without changing their identity, which is one of the reasons they created a pass game coordinator, promoting former quarterbacks coach David Canales to that spot and promoting former offensive assistant and former Seahawks and Rams quarterback Austin Davis to the quarterbacks coach spot,” Ruiz noted, per ESPN 710 Seattle.

Ruiz added that there are more indications that changes are coming to the offense than there have been in past Seahawks’ offseasons. This is sure to please Wilson if the Seahawks follow through with allowing him to pass more next season.

“I think that’s something they’re exploring when maybe in years past, they might have just stuck to what they’ve known, what they’d found overwhelming success with, winning a Super Bowl, obviously, and returning to another one,” Ruiz noted. “But I think the exploration of that process is something they would like to implement if it suits them and they can find that they can accomplish those goals while, like I said, running the ball as effectively as they can or as they want to is something that this offseason is about.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks in ‘Serious & Ongoing’ Talks With 4-Time All-Pro WR: Report