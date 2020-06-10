Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo Broke Rules By Attending Party: Report

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo has broken government and La Liga protocols by attending a birthday party on Monday night in Castelldefels, according to Deportes Cuatro.

The right-back was pictured at a large gathering in a restaurant with 20 other people, Barcelona is still only in Phase 2 of de-escalation, meaning only groups of up to 15 people are allowed to meet.

Semedo was also not wearing a mask or observing social distancing measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19. La Liga protocols also recommend players are only in social contact with those they live with.

🚨⚽ NOTICIA #DEPORTESCUATRO 🔵🔴 Semedo se saltó este lunes el protocolo de desescalada con un cumpleaños con 20 personas en Barcelona 📌 El Barça no tenía ningún conocimiento de los hechoshttps://t.co/l9F5jp9fjD — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) June 10, 2020

Barcelona were not aware of Semedo’s attendance at the party and will discuss the matter “internally” with the 26-year-old, according to La Vanguardia.

Semedo Not the First La Liga Player to Break Rules

Semedo is not the first La Liga player to break lockdown rules. Sevilla quartet Lucas Ocampos, Franco Vazquez, Luuk de Jong, and Ever Banega apologized after meeting up for a poolside party. Banega posted a picture of the players and their partners on Instagram which was subsequently deleted.

La Liga president Javier Tebas warned players must be careful ahead of the return of the competition in Spain on Thursday.

“In football we’re an example to society. We have to be really careful. We’re putting 180,000 jobs at risk and 1.37% of Spain’s GDP. Someone without symptoms could have been at that gathering. “Players need to be responsible. I’ve said that in training and at games it’s practically impossible for infection to happen. It’s these other places, these meetings that worry me.”

Sevilla’s match against Real Betis will be the first game to be played in La Liga since the competition was suspended indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona to Ditch Semedo?

Semedo’s actions are unlikely to go down well at Barcelona. The right-back’s future is already the topic of much speculation with a summer departure rumored.

Barca are willing to sell Semedo for €40 million, according to Sport. The defender signed from Benfica in July 2017 for €30m plus €5m in add-ons. Yet he hasn’t nailed down a first-team place at the Camp Nou and has been forced to share right-back duties with Sergi Roberto.

It would not be a surprise to see Semedo depart in the summer. Barcelona needs to sell players by the end of June to balance the books and the right-back could WELL be deemed surplus to requirements.

