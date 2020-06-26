Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey Buys New Mansion

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has purchased a brand-new mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

It’s a 7,000-square-foot home that sits on a 10,500-square-foot lot along the waterfront. The purchase price was $5.4 million, according to Broward County records.

The three-story home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, plus a pool/spa, a dock, and a rooftop terrace. The house is also equipped with an elevator and unspecified smart home technology.

Maurkice Pouncey’s Career with the Steelers

Maurkice Pouncey has been with the Steelers since 2010, when he was the team’s first-round draft pick, selected 18th overall. He became the first center in NFL history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons.

All told, Pouncey has been named first-team All-Pro twice and second-team All-Pro three times, with a total of eight Pro Bowl appearances.

Pouncey also won a BCS National Championship with the Florida Gators in 2009, the same year he won the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded annually to the player considered to be the best center in college football. He went to high school in Lakeland, Fla.

According to OvertheCap.com Pouncey’s base salary in 2020 will be $1,050,000, and he will count $7,525,000 against the cap this season. Next year—the last year of a contract extension he signed in 2019—he’s scheduled to be paid a salary of $8,000,000, and count $14,475,000 against the salary cap.

That means Pouncey’s contract comes to an end at the same time as that of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. In the past, Pouncey has said he plans to retire at the same time Roethlisberger does, saying: “You get so used to playing with a great quarterback like that. For it to switch up … man, it would be real hard.”

Maurkice Pouncey’s Overrated?

Maurkice Pouncey did make news recently when he fired back at an NFL analyst on Twitter who called him overrated and said it would be “an injustice” when Pouncey is elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That same analyst also discussed Pouncey at length when addressing the topic of who should be the center on a hypothetical NFL All-Average Team.

For example, PFF analysts Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo related how:

“When you watch Maurkice Pouncey, he doesn’t kill people, he doesn’t crush people in the run game, he makes reasonable blocks, he moves fairly well, and he gets beaten in pass protection in the middle-class of centers when it comes to pass protection and giving up pressures in a given year. Maurkice Pouncey might be the all-average center despite his Hall of Fame path when it comes to perception.”

Ryan Shazier’s Pittsburgh Home

In other Steelers-related real estate news, former inside linebacker Ryan Shazier—now on the team’s reserve/retired list—recently listed his Pittsburgh area home for $2.95 million.

