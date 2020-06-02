Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Explains Why Barcelona Contract Talks Have Stalled

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen says he’s happy at the club and has explained why talks over a new contract at the Camp Nou have stalled.

Ter Stegen’s current contract expires at the end of next season, and he has admitted that after “initial conversations” talks have been put on hold.

The Germany international has now offered a bit more detail on why negotiations with Barcelona have stopped in a Kicker meets DAZN podcast.

“We started discussions, then the corona issue came up, that’s not a situation where you have to talk about a contract. It’s about things that are much more important than football so we decided to postpone it. I’m not without a contract in the summer. Basically, I feel good because my family is happy. You never know what’s going to happen in a few years.”

Barcelona are confident Ter Stegen will commit his future to the club and sign a new five-year deal over the summer, according to Lluís Miguelsanz at Sport.

Ter Stegen Looking Forward to La Liga Return

Ter Stegen and Barcelona are currently preparing to resume their La Liga campaign which has been suspended for almost three months due to Covid-19. The Catalan giants will begin the defense of their title away at Real Mallorca on June 13.

All games will be played without fans in empty stadiums. Barcelona have recent experience of playing behind closed doors, against Las Palmas in October 2017, due to protests in the city after Catalonia’s independence referendum was rejected.

Ter Stegen knows what to expect and thinks it can still be an enjoyable experience.

“We have already experienced this against Las Palmas at Camp Nou. It is something completely different, we are happy about the support of everyone, that makes football so great. A ghost game is not that attractive, but everyone has fun.”

Barcelona Looking Good in Training

Barcelona have been looking in good shape since returning to training. Indeed Fernando Polo at Mundo Deportivo has described the team’s attackers as looking like motorbikes.

Ter Stegen has said his team-mates “have rarely been at such a high level physically” and feels that “mentally we will be much more focused on matches left.”

Quique Setien’s side has 11 games left to play and will be favorites to retain their crown but face stiff competition from Real Madrid. Los Blancos are only two points behind and are expected to welcome back Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio from injury.

Barcelona also still have some tricky fixtures to come during the run-in. They are still to play Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid and city rivals Espanyol and can’t afford to drop many points if they are to retain their title.

