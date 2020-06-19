Thomas Dimitroff Believes Falcons Are in a ‘Really Good Spot’

Atlanta Falcons’ general manager Thomas Dimitroff hasn’t spoken to the media since the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft back in April.

But on Thursday, Dimitroff joined the Bird Noice podcast with Matt Tabeek where he discussed the Falcons’ offseason and whats ahead for the 2020 season.

“I believe that we are in a really good spot,” Dimitroff said. “Of course… there are high expectations coming into this season. Everyone knows that. No one is shying away from that. Dan and myself included.”

Falcons Lost Valuable Player in Free Agency

Atlanta lost some valuable assets to free agency including three Pro Bowlers; tight end Austin Hooper, Devonta Freeman, and defensive end Vic Beasley. They also let leading tackler De’Vondre Campbell explore new options.

While the Falcons may have lost some top talent, Dimitroff believes they did a great job of finding their replacements.

“I think we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish and needed to accomplish in free agency,” Dimitroff said. “It was something that I was encouraged by as well. It gave us a bigger opportunity in the draft because we were able to acquire a rush end, as well as a tight end, as well as a running back that (will) be really important, significant contributors for us. It allowed us to pull back a little bit more, be more creative, and be open in the draft. That was really, really big for us.”

The Replacements

The Falcons made a trade with Baltimore for tight end Hayden Hurst who actually might end up being an upgrade considering his preseason projections. A fan favorite, Todd Gurley, replaced Freeman in the backfield, and his former Rams teammate, Dante Fowler, replaced Beasley at DE.

As far as Campbell’s replacement goes, the Falcons expect Foyesade Oluokun to step up and they also drafted Mykal Walker in the fourth round.

“I felt that we were very thoughtful, mindful, and thorough with how we filled the gaps that we were left with,” Dimitroff said. “That is important for me. I believe our head coach believes that and our coaching staff is very encouraged with what they’ve been working with during the virtual classrooms and such.”

The Falcons picked up a much-needed cornerback in the draft with A.J. Terrell along with guard/center Matt Hennessy who have been leading the virtual quizzes which will come in handy this season.

Maturity Is Key

Dimitroff believes that he and Quinn have a very talented football team on their hands as long as they can stay consistent and grow together.

He says that a major key will be how fast the younger ones mature at the next level.

“You know, maturity is not the chronological age of your football team,” Dimitroff said. “It’s continuity. We have our coaching staff back together which I think is going to be really important for our maturity and consistency and our regular accountability. Those are really, really important elements about our football team and thus, continuing to be successful.”

Aside from Terrell, the cornerback depth chart is fairly young and Terrell is coming in as a definite starter so this offseason will be crucial for him. The only reason people seem to be worried about Terrell is because of his one bad game in the spotlight against LSU.

The Falcons’ second-round, defensive tackle pick Marlon Davidson is considered to be Grady Jarrett’s clone and should transition to the next level, no problem.

Dimitroff strongly believes in Quinn and his ability to turn their consecutive 7-9 seasons around and says he’s been working his tail off this offseason without letting the limitations get in his way.

“Dan has done a helluva a job in this offseason, his coaching staff as well,” Dimitroff said. “As you can imagine, there is not a more competitive or directed guy than Dan. He does it with a smile and an upbeat attitude. Which I love. It’s not contrived. It’s authentic and those guys appreciate it.”

