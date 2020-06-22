UFC Analyst’s ‘Ron Burgundy Moment’ [WATCH]

UFC analyst Ariel Helwani went full Ron Burgundy for a moment during Monday’s “DC and Helwani” show on YouTube. Burgundy, of course, is the fictitious 1980s news anchor depicted in the 2004 film “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”. In that movie, Burgundy, played by comedic actor Will Ferrell, is fired from his role as San Diego’s top-rated newsman in the male-dominated broadcasting world of the 1970s after one of his big rivals sabotages Burgundy’s teleprompter.

And that works on Burgundy because Burgundy will read anything put on his teleprompter, and that means anything.

Apparently, though, so will Helwani, who had a good laugh at himself with Cormier about going full Burgundy during Monday’s show.

You can watch that clip below.

please delete this, that’s not cool https://t.co/kV6qJC7aQ6 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 22, 2020

Unlike Burgundy, Helwani won’t be fired for it.

UFC Las Vegas 3 Results

Helwani and Cormier talked about a ton of stuff on their show, including all the latest and upcoming UFC action. You can watch the full show via ESPN MMA on YouTube.

Below are the results from the latest UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event from UFC APEX featured heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alex Volkov locking horns in an important divisional matchup.

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes def. Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-46)

Josh Emmett def. Shane Burgos via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 29-27)

Raquel Pennington def. Marion Reneau via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

Belal Muhammad def. Lyman Good via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jim Miller def. Roosevelt Roberts via submission (armbar) at 2:25 of R1

Prelims

Bobby Green def. Clay Guida via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Tecia Torres def. Brianna Van Buren via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Marc-André Barriault def. Oskar Piechota via TKO (punches) at 4:50 of R2

Gillian Robertson def. Cortney Casey via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:36 of R3

Justin Jaynes def. Frank Camacho via TKO (punches) at:41 of R1

Lauren Murphy def. Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Austin Hubbard def. Max Rohskopf via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of R2

Next UFC Fight Night Card Full Line-up

The next UFC Fight Night card is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 27, and it’s another good one.

The main even features a lightweight showdown between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and rising contender Dan Hooker.

The action airs live on both ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET for the prelims and 8 p.m. ET for the main card.

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

TBA vs. Sara McMann

Prelims (5 p.m. ET)

Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy

Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser

Mara Romero Borella vs. Miranda Maverick

Sean Woodson vs. Kyle Nelson

Takashi Sato vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal

