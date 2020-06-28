Clip of 2 UFC Champions’ Wild Sparring Match Goes Viral [WATCH]

A video went viral this weekend on social media of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman and interim lightweight champion Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje sparring. The video starts with the two fighters grappling on the mat while wearing headgear, gloves and shin pads. They then transitioned to their feet where they each delivered multiple uppercuts to the other champion.

Both men are training partners and are represented by the same manager, Ali Abdelaziz. The clip was shared by ESPN. Here is the video:

Justin Gaethje and @USMAN84kg trading body shots with collar ties is the training footage we need 😁 (via @Justin_Gaethje) pic.twitter.com/8Finq3q3el — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 28, 2020

The Nigerian Nightmare is currently preparing to defend his championship for the second time. He is scheduled to meet the No. 1 welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns, at UFC 251 on July 11. Gaethje does not currently have a bout scheduled, however, the interim titleholder will likely fight current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fall to unify the title.

Usman Is Headlining the First UFC Event on ‘Fight Island’

For months, UFC president Dana White has been hyping “Fight Island,” and the wait is almost over. On July 11, the UFC will go live on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The Nigerian Nightmare is scheduled to headline the first fight card on the island, UFC 251.

There are two other title fights during the event. Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will meet in the middle of the Octagon to fight for the vacant UFC bantamweight title. Former champ Henry Cejudo vacated the belt after his win at UFC 249, the same night Gaethje won the interim lightweight belt.

Current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is also scheduled to defend his belt during UFC 251. He is taking on the man who he won the belt from, Max Holloway. The main card also features two other exciting bouts: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas, and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker Results

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hookert took place on June 27 at the UFC Apex Center. The main event featured an exciting affair between two top-five lightweights, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and Dan “The Hangman” Hooker. The fight went all five rounds, and The Diamond had his hand raised by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, welterweight Mike Perry returned to the Octagon and he defeated Mickey Gall by unanimous decision. Here are the results for UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker:

Main Card:

Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier def. Dan Hooker via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)

Welterweight Bout: Mike Perry def. Mickey Gall via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight Bout: Maurice Greene def. Gian Villante via Third-Round Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)

Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen def. Kyle Daukaus via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Welterweight Bout: Takashi Sato def. Jason Witt via First-Round TKO (Punches)

150-Pound Catchweight Bout: Julian Erosa def. Sean Woodson via Third-Round Submission (D’Arce Choke)

Preliminary card:

Lightweight Bout: Khama Worthy def. Luis Peña via Submission Third-Round Submission (Guillotine Choke)

Heavyweight Bout: Tanner Boser def. Philipe Lins via First-Round KO (Punches)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Kay Hansen def. Jinh Yu Frey via Third-Round Submission (Armbar)

Featherweight Bout: Youssef Zalal def. Jordan Griffin via Unanimous Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

