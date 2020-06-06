UFC Fight Island Location Revealed: Report

The location of UFC’s Fight Island was finally revealed to be in Abu Dhabi per a report by Combate (via Globo), and it appears the plan is for Dana White and company to set up shop on one of the 200 islands located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

The UFC has yet to officially confirm the location, but White had already revealed some of the company’s other plans for Fight Island to ESPN.

“Right now, we’re looking at June and we’re literally going to knock out three or four fights there in a month…” White said. “I’ll probably be there the whole month of July.”

“Right now, we’re looking at June and we’re literally going to knock out three or four fights there in a month… I’ll probably be there the whole month of July.”@danawhite gives @Jon_Anik the latest update on Fight Island 🏝 pic.twitter.com/J5r6dbHnFn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 22, 2020

On top of that, Fight Island merchandise has been available to purchase online at the UFC store for weeks now.

Welcome to UFC Fight Island Ⓒ Who do you want to appear on the greatest show on earth? 😏🏝 pic.twitter.com/NmRh8p3Xzi — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 1, 2020

The current UFC plan is for the company to debut Fight Island on either June 27 or July 11.

