UFC 249 Canceled, All Other Events Postponed: Report

It has been reported that UFC 249 has been canceled and that all other UFC events are postponed indefinitely. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported the news:

BREAKING: UFC 249 has been canceled. All UFC events postponed indefinitely, due to COVID-19. Dana White says he was ready to promote the event but things were taken out of his control. Much, much more on this to come. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 9, 2020

The company’s president, Dana White, has been adamant that the UFC would continue to put on events amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, starting with April 18’s UFC 249. The promotion altered the event many times to keep it going, including a change in venues and a rework of the entire fight card. However, it seemingly wasn’t enough.

In an interview with Okamoto, Dana White said, “I’ve told you this whole thing has been a battle since day one. We’ve been fighting nonstop all day and all night since this pandemic started to put on this on April 18.”

“Today we got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney and the highest level of ESPN,” he continued. “The powers to be there asked me to stand down and not do this event next Saturday.”

The UFC never disclosed the location for UFC 249, but The New York Times reported on Tuesday that UFC 249 was going to be on tribal land, 40 miles south of Fresno at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort near Lemoore, California.

In the interview with Okamoto, White praised the Tachi Palace for trying to make the event happen, and he said, “Let me tell you this, when the world gets back to normal, the California event will be at Tachi Palace.” He promised to bring a “big fight” to the casino.

The New Main Event Was Announced on Monday

UFC 249 was originally supposed to be headlined by UFC lightweight champ Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and No. 1 contender Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson. The Eagle, who lives in Dagestan, was forced to pull out of the fight due to travel restrictions.

On Monday, Dana White announced that the new main event would be an interim title fight between El Cucuy and the No. 4 ranked lightweight, Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje.

