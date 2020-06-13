WATCH: UFC Fighter Scores Explosive Knockout Victory

Tyson Nam scored a devastating knockout during UFC on ESPN 10 on June 13. The 36-year-old Hawaiian fighter took on Zarrukh Adashev in a catchweight bout. Adashev missed the bantamweight divisional limit by 2.5 pounds, tipping the scale at 138.5 pounds.

The match went ahead as scheduled, however, with Nam earning 20% of Adashev’s fight purse. Nam will also be taking home a win bonus — he landed a thunderous right hand, dropping Adashev. He then followed up with another ruthless strike, connecting with the floored fighter and putting him out. Referee Herb Dean swooped in after the strike landed, and he called an end to the fight.

Nam’s victory officially came at 32 seconds into the first round. With the win, the veteran fighter improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 19-11. This was his first-ever UFC win, improving his promotional record to 1-2. After his victory, Nam said that he wanted to stay busy and he’s willing to fight next week.

This fight was Adashev’s UFC debut, and with the loss, his professional mixed martial arts record fell to 3-2.

Here is the knockout via ESPN:

Here is a clip of UFC color commentator and top-ranked lightweight fighter Paul Felder reacting to Nam’s KO:

Nam Typically Competes at Flyweight & Called Out Matt Schnell

In a post-fight interview with the UFC, Nam said about his opponent Adashev: “I knew he was out of shape. He got a last-minute call [to fight] so he was going to try to end things quickly because he didn’t have the conditioning, but I wanted to make sure that everybody knew that [the victory] wasn’t because of the conditioning.”

When asked about earning his first UFC victory, Nam said: “I should have been here a long time ago. So it feels so good to finally show everybody what I can do. And when somebody wants to fight with me, I’ma put people to sleep.”

Although Nam was scheduled for a bantamweight fight for UFC on ESPN 10, he wants to compete at flyweight. He said, “I’m a flyweight but I’m telling you guys we flyweights are exciting. Don’t count us out.”

Nam said that he was “pissed” going into this fight because he was outpointed his first two fights in the UFC. In the post-fight interview, Nam called out No. 10 ranked flyweight Matt Schnell. Schnell, 30, is currently 14-5 in his MMA career and is coming off a loss to Alexandre Pantoja in December 2019.

"If you guys ain't watching, you guys are missing out."@TysonNam talks about the emotions of securing his first UFC win and how it felt getting a first-round knockout. #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/8i2oDAuBne — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 14, 2020

UFC on ESPN 10 Features 10 Bouts

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET)

Jessica Eye (126.25* lbs) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126 lbs)

Karl Roberson (190.5* lbs) vs. Marvin Vettori (186 lbs)

Merab Dvalishvili (139 lbs) vs. Gustavo Lopez (140 lbs)

Andre Fili (145.5 lbs) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5 lbs)

Jordan Espinosa (135.5 lbs) vs. Mark De La Rosa (136 lbs)

Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 4 p.m. PT/7p.m. ET)

Mariya Agapova (125.5 lbs) vs. Hannah Cifers (125 lbs)

Charles Rosa (155 lbs) vs. Kevin Aguilar (155.5 lbs)

Julia Avila (135 lbs) vs. Gina Mazany (136 lbs)

Tyson Nam (135.5 lbs) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (138.5 * lbs)

Christian Aguilera (170.5 lbs) vs. Anthony Ivy (171 lbs)

