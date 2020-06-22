‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ Banner Flown Over Etihad Stadium

A banner reading “White Lives Matter Burnley” was flown over the Etihad Stadium during Burnley’s defeat to Manchester City in the English Premier League on June 22.

Since the restart of English soccer on June 16, players have won jerseys with the phrase “Black Lives Matter” printed on the back. Players have also taken a knee prior to kick off. The banner appeared as the players were kneeling in solidarity with the now international Black Lives Matter movement. It is not clear at the time of writing who is behind the “White Lives Matter Burnley” banner.

Burnley Said in a Stadium That the Club Will Work With Authorities to Identify Those Responsible & Hand Out Lifetime Stadium Bans

Burnley Football Club put out a statement shortly after pictures of the banner were spread across the world. The statement said that those who were responsible would not be welcome at the club’s stadium in the future. The club also stated that they will work with authorities to identify those responsible.

The official press release in-full read:

Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening. We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor. This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans. The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind. We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City. We apologize unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.

