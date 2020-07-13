Former Bears LB Brian Urlacher Joins JLo in Bid to Buy New York Mets: [Report]

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher has reportedly joined a team of investors looking to buy the New York Mets, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN. The Hall of Famer will join Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Travis Kelce, former Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray, singer/actress Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, former Yankee Alex Rodriguez, in a bid to purchase the franchise.

Urlacher and company have submitted a bid of $1.7 billion, which is slightly less than the $2 billion bid put forth by billionaire and hedge fund manager Steve Cohen — although McClure said Mets COO Jeff Wilpon “would prefer to sell to the Rodriguez-Lopez group if its offer is close to the best bid at the end of the auction, according to the Post,” so Urlacher still has a shot at adding another title to his résumé.

Urlacher, Kelce Excited to Be in the Company They’re In

Urlacher, who spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Bears, was a four-time All-Pro in that time. Since retiring after the 2012 season, he has partaken in multiple business endeavors, including buying a landscape company and endorsing Restore, a hair restoration company. His next move is quite a bit more ambitious, but he seems excited about the opportunity to be part-owner of a professional sports franchise.

“Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it’s pretty cool,” Urlacher said Monday. “It’s especially cool to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man. You’ve got Kelce, Joe Thomas, DeMarco Murray. It’s great to be in a group with them.”

For his part, Kelce is also excited to be a part of this particular business venture. “This is a crazy opportunity,” the All-Pro tight end said about joining the group. “I had a chance to meet Alex Rodriguez a couple years ago and just told him how much of a fan I was as a kid of him. I’m very thankful for the success that I’ve had in the NFL, to have an opportunity like this come across the table. I couldn’t think of a more unique set of people to be in charge of this. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are a star-studded couple that have gotten to where they are because they work their tails off. And they’re good human beings. I thank them for letting me be a part of this.”

Several Other Athletes Join Urlacher, Kelce & Murray as Investors

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, NBA star Bradley Beal and Mason Plumlee of the Denver Nuggets are also among investors, according to McClure.

The large group of current and former athletes and entertainers are currently waiting to hear from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred about what to do next.

Once the news broke, Urlacher’s interest in owning a sports team naturally brought out the best in Twitter:

