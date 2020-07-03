Bears Coach Keeps Posting Jacked Workout Hype Videos [LOOK]

Everything about Mike Furrey is fun: his name, his demeanor, his attitude, his history as a player. The current wide receivers coach for the Chicago Bears, Furrey played both safety and wideout over his seven seasons in he NFL, and he has been coaching the receivers in Chicago since 2018.

In a short time, Furrey has become an endearing and colorful presence on the sidelines, and prior to the start of his third season with the Bears, he has been sharing a series of videos and photos on social media that feature both incredible workouts and hype messages.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Furrey is Posting Inspirational Workout Videos With Messages For the ‘Haters’

Followers of Furrey on Instagram and Twitter have been getting a flurry of workout videos over the last few weeks, all of which have some sort of motivational or mega-hype message attached.

“Mentally you have to set your Mind on the End! What’s your End Game? Then start working for it! Stay Blessed My Friends! Miss every player that’s had an impact on OUR family,” Furrey captioned with one Instagram post. Here’s a sample of some of the more recent photos and videos he has shared:

Ugly Morning – Thankful it’s pre-training! Just to 👀 Start Monday! Nothing Better than a Humbling Process, Misery, Pain, 🔥, Doubters, & Haters, it’s all Motivation! 1 day they will be clapping in the Nose Bleeds, While you’re on Stage! #IG #goals #moveforward #liveagreatstory pic.twitter.com/PSaV4oy1Z7 — Mike Furrey (@the5furious) June 26, 2020

A SUPERHERO is a person who does Heroic Deeds & has the Ability 2 do them in a way that a normal person couldn't. A SUPERHERO needs a Power (HOLY SPIRIT) & needs 2 use that Power (HOLY SPIRIT) 2 accomplish Good Deeds 4 Others. #batwingfly @CaptainAmerica @Target Shirts #reminder pic.twitter.com/Phwe81y2kr — Mike Furrey (@the5furious) July 1, 2020

Furrey Brings Unique Energy; Played With Matt Nagy in 2002

Furrey and Bears head coach Matt Nagy were New York Dragons teammates for a year in 2002, during their arena football league days, and Nagy brought him aboard shortly after he was named Chicago’s head coach. As you can see in any of the above videos, Furrey brings a unique and intense energy with him, and he doesn’t hesitate to let his fiery personality show.

Other than new arrival Ted Ginn Jr., the Bears’ wide receivers room is full of youth, so a young and energetic coach with experience playing on both sides of the ball is a definite asset for this team. Furrey also understands daily fitness goals and grinds better than most, and he can explain what defensive backs may be thinking from a perspective few others who coach his position can. Plus, if Furrey brings this much intensity to his own personal workouts, imagine how animated he is during team workouts? The Bears are quite lucky to have him.

READ NEXT: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Has ‘New Strength’ Via ‘Relentless’ Workouts: [LOOK]