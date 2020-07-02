Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky Has ‘New Strength’ Via ‘Relentless’ Workouts [LOOK]

Mitchell Trubisky has been focused on recovery in a big way this offseason. The Chicago Bears quarterback partially tore the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings last year, and he never managed to put it all together after that, with many saying he looked hesitant to run for fear of getting hit.

Trubisky ran for a career low 193 yards on 48 carries last year, netting a career-worst four yards per carry. We can’t be sure how much the injury affected his overall performance, but there’s no denying Trubisky looked hesitant, confused and overwhelmed for the bulk of the 2019 season. This led the Bears to bring in veteran Nick Foles to compete with him for the starting job, which he said “pissed” him off — “in a good way.” Whether it was his down year last year, or whether it’s the new competition in town, it’s looking like Trubisky is working harder than ever to keep his job.

Trainers Working With Trubisky Share Promising Update

SPEAR Training Center, a training facility and recovery center in Vernon Hills, Illinois, has been working with Trubisky this offseason. Thursday afternoon, they shared a short video and an update via their Instagram page detailing Trubisky’s recovery and fitness level after his offseason shoulder surgery. If you’re a Bears fan, the details they reveal have to be at least a tad bit encouraging. Here’s their full statement on Trubisky’s offseason progress:

“Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky has made phenomenal gains this offseason with his training. Prior to beginning his training he was recovering from surgery for a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing arm. Since training here at SPEAR his shoulder is as strong as it’s ever been and his mobility, range of motion, and strength have improved significantly. His throwing arm was structurally imbalanced when we first started with him from all the overuse. Heading into his next and final training phase before going back to camp his throwing arm is structurally balanced and he’s throwing the ball extremely well feeling as good as he ever has. His hard work this offseason and effort in the weight room has been relentless! Super excited for him to display his new strength on the field this season!!!”

Trubisky’s Hard Work Won’t Matter if He Gets Rattled on the Field

The one thing Trubisky cannot afford to do is get rattled early should he make a costly error or throw an ill-advised interception. No one has ever doubted the young quarterback’s work ethic, but hard work will only get him so far.

If his structurally balanced throwing arm can be more accurate in games this season, and if he can find his groove as a runner again, the Bears may finally have their guy. Trubisky is certainly looking fit and strong in the hype video shared by SPEAR — at one point, he’s performing one-armed pull-ups with ease — so it seems he has recovered from the partially torn labrum just fine. Now, all that’s left is taking that next step on the field.

