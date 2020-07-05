Wild 76ers, Ben Simmons—Joel Embiid Comparison to Shaq—Penny Magic’s Made

Led by Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers sit in sixth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings with a 39-26 record.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre discussed the state of the Sixers and make an interesting comparison between Embiid and Simmons. “I actually compare Embiid and Simmons to Penny and Shaq,” McIntyre tells me.

“Not to do too many Shaq comparisons [laughs] but, if you remember Penny and Shaq together were dynamite. You were probably like a young cat, like 7 years old, ten years old?…I loved Penny Hardaway. My little kid has NBA2K and Penny Hardaway is on our team like whatever –he’s all suped up and he’s awesome…I’m a huge Penny Hardaway fan, but egos kind of got in the way when they got in the Finals. They took down Michael Jordan to get to the Finals and then it was like whose team was it and there was a push and pull and I think that’s playing out in Philly.”

Penny and Shaq’s Orlando Magic compared to Embiid and Simmons out in Philly?

Interesting analysis.

“I think the fans like Joel Embiid,” said McIntyre.

“I think Joel Embiid thinks that this is his team, HIS city, and I think that Ben Simmons is more talented. I trust him more. I know that he doesn’t shoot his jumpers yet but, I don’t care. He also defends all five positions. He might be runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year and if you follow me and I’m out here in L.A. for the last four years, I’ve got to know some people around Ben Simmons and it doesn’t feel to me that he longs for Philadelphia. He seems like a guy who’s probably going to a bigger team – and you know his history, right? With being a ClutchSports guy, I don’t know if that’s going to be long stay for him in Philly. I’m just worried about the team – you know that they’ve won ten games on the road this year? They won as many games on the road as the New York Knicks. That’s how bad they were from home. And now they have to go to a bubble – have you seen any pictures of Embiid? Physically during quarantine? Me myself, I’ve lost a little weight, I don’t know if Embiid lost weight; I know Jokic lost like 40 pounds. Well let’s see the likes of Embiid looks like. Think about it. If you’re Philly, Al Horford has been a colossal bust there. They basically stole him because he was so good on the Celtics against Embiid. Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson… you know, they’re just mashing everything together hoping it works and Scoop, I don’t have a lot of faith.”