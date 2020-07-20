3 Biggest and Best UFC Fights Remaining in July

There’s only one more UFC card left on the schedule for July, but lucky for us UFC Fight Night: Whitaker vs. Till is such a stacked card that there are still plenty of great UFC fights left for this month.

Heavy breaks down for you below the best upcoming UFC fights left on the schedule for the UFC’s Fight Island extravaganza in July on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Last fight week on #UFCFightIsland and we're saving the best for last!!! This card is gonna be so sick. @robwhittakermma vs @darrentill2 is LIVE and FREE on @espn Saturday! #UFCFightIsland3 pic.twitter.com/z9zRirxnQC — danawhite (@danawhite) July 20, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Whitaker vs. Till on July 25

It’s been a wild and amazing month of UFC action already, but it looks like the biggest and best MMA promoter in the world might have saved its best card for last.

You can see the most important details about the entire card below.

What: UFC Fight Night: Whitaker vs. Till

When: July 25

Where: Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

Time: 8 p.m. ET (main card), 5 p.m. ET (prelims)

Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

Below is the full fight card as currently scheduled per ESPN.

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till – Main Event

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Rogerio Nogueira – Co-Main Event

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee

Prelims

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert

Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze

Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda

3 Biggest and Best UFC Fights Left in July

UFC Fight Night: Whitaker vs. Till is one of the most stacked cards of the year, especially considering it’s not even a UFC pay-per-view event.

The top three fights on the card are solid scraps that should produce fireworks inside the Octagon while also helping to decide the future of the middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Former UFC middleweight champion Whittaker took some time away from the sport but now appears to be locked in for another title run. He takes on former welterweight contender Till who has found new life in the 185-pound division. Both fighters are ranked contenders that could make some noise as title challengers again by scoring victories in Abu Dhabi.

Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

This light heavyweight scrap between two MMA legends is the trilogy capper between longtime rivals. Their first meeting was under the PRIDE banner in Japan way back in 2005. Rua scored the win via decision. The rematch occurred a whole decade later at UFC 190 in 2015. Once again, Rua beat Nogueira by unanimous decision. Now the two meet for the third and likely final time. Rua is 4-1-1 over his last six fights while Nogueira has lost four out of six.

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Fabricio Werdum

Longtime light heavyweight contender Gustafsson is ending his short-lived retirement to head back into the Octagon to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Werdum in a fight that should produce a viable heavyweight contender. Gustafsson suffered back-to-back losses at 205 lbs but now makes his debut in the heavyweight division with renewed hopes. Werdum lost his last two fights but should provide the test Gustafsson needs to show whether he’s fit for his new weight class or not.

