Broken Skull After ‘All-time Flagrant’ Foul [LOOK]

An MMA fighter revealed the brutal aftermath of one of the “all-time fragrant illegal knees” in MMA history and things look even worse than you might have imagined. Former UFC fighter Boston Salmon revealed the stunning image of his broken orbital bone and cheek via Instagram.
You can see that picture below.
View this post on Instagram
First, thank you to everyone who took the time to reach out to me and the ones close to me concerning my health. Just wanted to let you all know that I'm ok and taking the necessary time to heal up and focus on my health most importantly. A lot of you were scared and concerned, and so was I. I can assure you that I'm ok and will be back from this. Smile, be happy, tell the ones you care about you love them. Sending positive vibes to everyone who supports this journey. You're #BOSSTEAM ❤ #Repost @suckerpunchent (@get_repost) ・・・ UPDATE: The incident that took place in LFA on July 10th was extremely unfortunate. We believe Boston is a special talent and is able to compete with the best in the world. His stent in the UFC did not go as planned because it was determined by physicians that the weight cut to bantamweight was too extreme for him to be able to perform to his ability. We were extremely excited to restart Boston’s run at featherweight with @lfafighting and get him back to a big show. Boston was in control of this fight and just settling into his range and timing in the 2nd round when both he and his opponent, Shawn West, landed simultaneous hooks causing both to be flashed and knocked down. As Boston was getting back to his feet he was hit with an illegal knee that ended the night. What we have to focus on here first and foremost is Boston‘s health. The knee landed with incredible force and caused Boston to suffer a broken orbital and cheek bone. Aside from the DQ we feel there should be disciplinary actions enforced by the commision to set a higher precedence on these types of fouls. There was no question about the legality of the knee and Boston was awarded the win at the end of the contest. It goes without saying that this is not the way Boston wanted the fight to be determined. As a team we are sitting down with Boston and his family to discuss what we want to do moving forward. Boston would like to thank LFA and their staff for getting him back on stage and giving him the opportunity to perform. For now Boston is going to undergo further examination and we will determine the next steps as we go. #bossteam
‘It Doesn’t Get More Illegal and Vicious Than This’ [WATCH]
Salmon caught the brutal knee on July 10 at LFA 84 in South Dakota. His opponent that night, Shawn West, was disqualified for using the illegal blow he delivered with his knee to the downed fighter Salmon.
Video of the incident quickly went viral.
If you missed the video of the illegal maneuver that sent shockwaves through the MMA community, you can check it out below. It was hailed by even the most seasoned MMA observers as one of the most vicious attacks ever seen.
“It doesn’t get more illegal or vicious than this,” ESPN’s Ariel Helwani posted.
It doesn’t get more illegal and vicious than this. Man. pic.twitter.com/400ocJu6iD
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 11, 2020
‘We Feel There Should Be Disciplinary Actions’
Salmon was awarded the win in the contest against West via disqualification, but now the fighter’s team expects West to receive even more repercussions due to what happened during their 150-pound catchweight bout last month.
Salmon posted a message from his team that stated, “The knee landed with incredible force and caused Boston to suffer a broken orbital and cheekbone. Aside from the DQ, we feel there should be disciplinary actions enforced by the commission to set a higher precedence on these types of fouls.”
As for the injured fighter himself, Salmon didn’t offer anything but an update on his recovery and gratitude for all his well-wishers.
Salmon posted, “A lot of you were scared and concerned, and so was I. I can assure you that I’m ok and will be back from this. Smile, be happy, tell the ones you care about you love them. Sending positive vibes to everyone who supports this journey.”
What’s Next for Boston Salmon?
According to the comments attached to the fighter’s Instagram post, Salmon still plans on pursuing an MMA career.
The fighter revealed he’s resting up and letting his broken bones heal, but that he’ll still be following his dream again as soon as he can.
“Just wanted to let you all know that I’m ok and taking the necessary time to heal up and focus on my health most importantly,” Salmon said.
Salmon’s team also expects its fighter to recover. In fact, Salmon’s team still envisions their fighter making another run in the UFC. Salmon went 1-2 with the company before being released.
“We believe Boston is a special talent and is able to compete with the best in the world. His stent in the UFC did not go as planned because it was determined by physicians that the weight cut to bantamweight was too extreme for him to be able to perform to his ability. We were extremely excited to restart Boston’s run at featherweight with [LFA] and get him back to a big show.”
Salmon’s toughness cannot be questioned. Even after taking that brutal knee and suffering a massively painful injury, the fighter remains on his quest to make it back to the top.
