Broken Skull After ‘All-time Flagrant’ Foul [LOOK]

An MMA fighter revealed the brutal aftermath of one of the “all-time fragrant illegal knees” in MMA history and things look even worse than you might have imagined. Former UFC fighter Boston Salmon revealed the stunning image of his broken orbital bone and cheek via Instagram.

You can see that picture below.

‘It Doesn’t Get More Illegal and Vicious Than This’ [WATCH]

Salmon caught the brutal knee on July 10 at LFA 84 in South Dakota. His opponent that night, Shawn West, was disqualified for using the illegal blow he delivered with his knee to the downed fighter Salmon.

Video of the incident quickly went viral.

If you missed the video of the illegal maneuver that sent shockwaves through the MMA community, you can check it out below. It was hailed by even the most seasoned MMA observers as one of the most vicious attacks ever seen.

“It doesn’t get more illegal or vicious than this,” ESPN’s Ariel Helwani posted.

It doesn’t get more illegal and vicious than this. Man. pic.twitter.com/400ocJu6iD — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 11, 2020

‘We Feel There Should Be Disciplinary Actions’

Salmon was awarded the win in the contest against West via disqualification, but now the fighter’s team expects West to receive even more repercussions due to what happened during their 150-pound catchweight bout last month.

Salmon posted a message from his team that stated, “The knee landed with incredible force and caused Boston to suffer a broken orbital and cheekbone. Aside from the DQ, we feel there should be disciplinary actions enforced by the commission to set a higher precedence on these types of fouls.”

As for the injured fighter himself, Salmon didn’t offer anything but an update on his recovery and gratitude for all his well-wishers.

Salmon posted, “A lot of you were scared and concerned, and so was I. I can assure you that I’m ok and will be back from this. Smile, be happy, tell the ones you care about you love them. Sending positive vibes to everyone who supports this journey.”

What’s Next for Boston Salmon?

According to the comments attached to the fighter’s Instagram post, Salmon still plans on pursuing an MMA career.

The fighter revealed he’s resting up and letting his broken bones heal, but that he’ll still be following his dream again as soon as he can.

“Just wanted to let you all know that I’m ok and taking the necessary time to heal up and focus on my health most importantly,” Salmon said.

Salmon’s team also expects its fighter to recover. In fact, Salmon’s team still envisions their fighter making another run in the UFC. Salmon went 1-2 with the company before being released.

“We believe Boston is a special talent and is able to compete with the best in the world. His stent in the UFC did not go as planned because it was determined by physicians that the weight cut to bantamweight was too extreme for him to be able to perform to his ability. We were extremely excited to restart Boston’s run at featherweight with [LFA] and get him back to a big show.”

Salmon’s toughness cannot be questioned. Even after taking that brutal knee and suffering a massively painful injury, the fighter remains on his quest to make it back to the top.

